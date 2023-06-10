At the Azzavia (Mosque) in Walmer Estate we are reminded when speaking the truth, some will be upset. We are warned to either be quiet or speak with humility and wisdom as many are offended by almost anything nowadays. Hereafter I will focus my letter on subjects that waste tax/ratepayers’ money.

For example, in council meetings, brown and black people continue to blame apartheid (whites) for everything that goes wrong in Manenberg, Mitchell’s Plain and Khayelitsha and everywhere else, etc. What those who complain fail to note is that the majority in Cape Town and the council chamber are not white. Therefore, when brown and black people whine, instead of giving researched and practical solutions, they minimise themselves.

Subliminally, brown and black peope infer that they cannot help themselves and that they need whites to help them fix their problems. Usually, the mayor then responds by telling them how much the City is spending in poor areas. Often the brown and black people are appeased, thinking that they “got” the whites with insults and humiliation. The melodrama is repeated regularly, while few ponder the following: In historic white suburbs, park equipment and facilities last decades. In brown and black areas infrastructure only lasts a few years.

If anyone was to give evidence that brown and black areas are more likely to be vandalised, racism is alleged. Stupidly, some whites actually believe this justifies their arrogance and racist feelings, etc. Since whites generally do not vandalise, why do brown and black people engage in, or do little, to stop vandalism? Why must taxpayers repeatedly waste money in townships on endless vandalism?

Why do brown and black people whine about blocked drains but throw motor oil and refuse, etc into drains? Why do some demand housing in wealthy suburbs when they cannot afford housing in poor areas? This racialised analysis is endless. For example, why does “Black Lives Matter” in the US go crazy when a few blacks are killed by whites but are silent when black and Mexican Americans literally murder thousands of their own people? Can someone please do a study to determine how many blacks were killed by whites in South Africa in the 30 years before democracy and how many blacks were killed by other blacks after democracy?

What benefit did those blacks achieve by burning down the hall at Fort Hare University? As long as brown and black people blame others for everything and refuse to see what they are doing to themselves, they will struggle to accept responsibility for their own behaviour and destiny. Ironically, on Judgement Day, the Creator will not ask you about others.

God is going to focus on what you did or how you reacted as an individual. Everyone will stand alone in his/her own defence. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.