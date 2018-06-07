The name of four Struggle icons are being considered as the new name for Cape Town International Airport.

First, why are our current options four ANC politicians, none of whom has any connection with the Cape? Is it purely a political ploy, or is there some rationale behind it?

The suggestion of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela beggars belief.

The reason behind the renaming, we are told, is transformation. But does anyone seriously believe that renaming our airport after someone with a criminal record and who had little or no knowledge of Cape Town will transform, say, Bonteheuwel or Manenberg?

Did we not learn our lesson when we abandoned DF Malan for Cape Town? Do we have to go through it all again? And can we afford it?

If it is necessary to make the change, I suggest someone less contentious and who has made a contribution to Cape Town.

Desmond Tutu, former Archbishop of Cape Town, internationally acclaimed, and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate would be my first choice.

There is a good case to be made for Krotoa and Saartjie Baartman as the oldest known inhabitants.

Possibly Trevor Manuel, Franklin Sonn, and Frank Chikane could merit selection.

In any event, whatever name is chosen will not please everyone, and Cape Town Airport is inoffensive.

* Jerry Hartley, Diep River.

