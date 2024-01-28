Why the obsession with having a PhD?

Former president Nelson Mandela said: “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world”. In addition, education does not discriminate. Anyone can be educated, as long as he or she has the will and drive to get an education.

Interestingly, in South Africa, educated individuals are poor. On the other hand, those who are politically connected are filthy rich because of tenders and fronting. As a result, many unemployed graduates feel education is useless. Does that contradict Mandela’s statement? The politically connected also wield power in many government departments. They occupy top positions without the necessary skills or competencies. Therefore, they hire and fire. A topic for another day.

Today there is an obsession with people wanting to be called doctor so and so, without having a PhD. This is fast becoming a disease in our beautiful country. Do these liars know what it takes to obtain a PhD? This crime is mostly committed by people who are taken seriously by the community and nation. Last week, Business Day exposed that economist Thabi Leoka has no PhD. Leoka has threatened to take the newspaper to court but has yet to do so. Why? Because she knows that

Business Day was telling the truth. All along Leoka has been claiming to have a PhD in economics from the London School of Economics, which has denied that she has obtained the qualification with them. What an embarrassment! Leoka is a respected economist and analyst, deservedly so. She has a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics. Therefore, she is well qualified and does not need to lie about having a PhD. She has served on several company boards. I’m sure she has made a meaningful contribution to those companies.

But now she might be charged for falsifying her qualification. And she might lose all that she has worked hard for. Is it worth it? * Thabile Mange , Gauteng.

