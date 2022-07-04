'Why would the ANC care about food costs when their pockets are overflowing with taxpayers’ money?'

[This opinion piece first appeared in the 30 June 2022 edition of the Cape Argus newspaper.] by Tertuis Simmers

Story continues below Advertisement

I recently warned that we must not become desensitised to violent crime in the country. The same goes for the issue of the ever-increasing cost of living. Currently, a loaf of sliced bread will cost consumers around R18 per loaf at most retailers across South Africa. And two litres of fresh full cream milk will cost around R28. The average family buys bread and milk almost every day, bringing their monthly expense, for two of the most basic household items, to R 1 380 a month. In South Africa, if you are living off social grants or state pension, you do not even receive close to the amount needed to buy bread and milk.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is unacceptable, basically anywhere in the world, but mostly so in a country like South Africa, where the majority of its people live in poverty. There is absolutely no way for the poorest in South Africa to buy bread and milk on a daily basis. Not to mention other necessities such as electricity, medicine, clothes, toiletries, and other essential groceries. The biggest punch to our guts came last month when fuel prices shot through the roof, and consumers now have to pay almost R25 per litre of petrol.

Story continues below Advertisement

Experts say that we are set for yet another increase in July. Where will it end? Is there a plan? The ANC government has given no indication of addressing this unreasonable increase in the cost of living in South Africa. It is infuriating to think that the government, which is supposed to care for its people, especially the poor, is doing absolutely nothing to help. And why do we expect the ANC government to come up with a plan in the first place?

Story continues below Advertisement

ANC corruption and mismanagement flood newspapers daily, showcasing their indifference to those suffering in our country. We learnt, just recently, that taxpayers forked out R308 million for the salaries of 229 doctors and 69 engineers from Cuba. We regularly see billions of rand poured into failing state-owned enterprises such as SAA and Eskom. More recently, the country was shocked when President Ramaphosa made news headlines regarding the theft of $4m from his Phala Phala residence in 2020, which he did not report to the police.

The Zondo report shows how the South African state was captured by self-serving individuals whose only aim was to enrich themselves. Most shocking is the revelation that President Ramaphosa is himself implicated in the findings. Apart from the dark cloud looming over his head with regards to funding his 2017 election campaign, he was deputy president when state capture first came to light. Had he been a man of integrity, who prioritised the well-being of our country and its citizens, he could have raised the alarm and state capture could have been curtailed long ago.

All of these damning goings-on within our government stem from and are fuelled by the ANC’s core operation, which is not delivering services, caring for the most vulnerable, ensuring that our communities are safe, or creating jobs. No, their main focus is cadre deployment where people loyal to the party, and not qualified for the job, are appointed to crucial positions within government and parastatals. This allows for the continued degradation of government departments and it allows these party loyalists to facilitate corruption and enrich themselves, rather than serve the public. So, why would the ANC care about the price of bread and milk, or the price of fuel, when their pockets are overflowing with taxpayers’ money?

The sad truth is that they do not care and they will not come up with any viable solution to the challenges we face daily. At the time of writing, for example, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced that the DA would take nine crucial steps to ensure that the president was held accountable. These steps include an FBI investigation, a Financial Intelligence Centre investigation, access to the president’s financial interests, and a complaint to the public protector.

We also provided a solution to the ever-increasing price of fuel, by proposing that the government deregulate and reduce the fuel price, reform or replace the bankrupt and mismanaged Road Accident Fund levy and introduce a comprehensive rescue plan for South Africa to reduce the cost of living on all fronts. Tertuis Simmers is DA Western Cape interim leader. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA) Yes, we are not perfect, but we do care. And we work tirelessly to rid our society of these ills. The good news is that you can also help us. The 2024 national and provincial elections are around the corner.

If you are tired of hearing the same stories of theft and corruption over and over again, if you are tired of rising food and petrol prices, you will have the power, at the ballot box, to remove a government that is not working for you and elect one that cares. Join us in standing up and fighting back so that we can create a better South Africa for everyone. * Simmers is DA Western Cape interim leader.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media. Cape Argus Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]