Daisies in full bloom in Durbanville. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Friday, September 20, is Maya’s Birthday. Why is that special? I’ll tell you: She’s my beloved daughter.

And her name is a fascinating tale. Have you heard of semiology? It is the study of signs.

Astonishingly, Maya means “Goddess of Spring” in both ancient South American (Mayan) lore - and the ancient languages of the Far East.

Same word, same meaning, which blossomed in different parts of the world, simultaneously. So “Maya” is a neurological creation, by the core architecture of the human brain. Isn’t that magnificent?

September 21 is Spring Equinox -when the sun shines directly on the equator and the length of day and night is nearly equal. So rejoice, it’s Spring Day!

That’s why Maya is our “Sunshine Child”. Because after Maya arrives, the sunshine starts beaming more than the darkness. See how everything’s connected? You’ve just got to join the dots

But this Spring Day is exhilarating for another reason - as dawn breaks in the Land of the Rising Sun.

In the words of Coldplay: “Oh morning come bursting, the clouds amen; Lift off this blindfold, let me see again; Bring back the water, let your ships roll in” into Japan! Carrying bands of foreign warriors, to do battle in the Rugby World Cup of 2019!

To continue Coldplay’s song: “And I just want to be there when the lightning strikes; And the saints go marching in!”

Indeed: it’s “us against the world”.

But this is essential - sunshine is not only brightness and delight. Sunshine is fire and flame - roaring.

We will need both, equally - rampant optimism, and fires of intensity. There was a time, when our hearts burned with that. Remember? It was 1995, when our conviction was forged in fire. In the words of Invictus:

“Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds and shall find me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll,

I am the master of my fate,

I am the captain of my soul.”

The power of those words can lift a team to claim the William Webb Ellis trophy, again.

So, this Friday, Happy Birthday, My Sunshine Child.

And Go Bokke.

In the words of Ellie Goulding: “Let it burn!”

* Murray Williams’ “Shooting from the Lip” column appears in the Cape Argus newspaper every Monday.

