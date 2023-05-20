With our economy as bleak and depressed as it is, help for the homeless is welcome and applauded

With the number of homeless street people increasing exponentially on Cape Town streets, the strain on the City of Cape Town’s resources and fiscus subsequently increases. In his budget address, provincial MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier indicated that 93% of the budget would come from the national government, and if this quantum was in any way threatened through undue delay, the efforts to perform service delivery in the Western Cape were lessened, ultimately impacting on the plight of the homeless.

The efforts to lessen the daily challenges faced by homeless street people to provide more safe spaces (Culemborg Safe Space in CT CBD accommodates nearly 500 street people) by the City cannot be left solely to local and provincial government to contend with. In ward 60, I’ve interacted with local businesses which wish to provide help, and I encourage this attitude and spirit of generosity. Such local businesses and entrepreneurs must be encouraged to assist with socio-economic activities such as the upliftment of street people. In so doing, the burden on the local fiscus is lightened.

One such business I’ve interacted with has already indicated its willingness to assist me with the funding of the applications of identity documents for seven street people as a first step towards restoring their dignity. The identity document enables the individual to apply for employment and open a bank account for the prospective employer to deposit their wages or salaries. With the SA economy as bleak and depressed as it is, help is welcome and applauded.

Capetonians are encouraged to refer to the City’s “Give Responsibly” project on www.cityofcapetown.gov. za The purse strings may be short and its contents minimal, but big hearts and extended helping hands are a blessing to assist the destitute and marginalised sectors. #LetsGetToWork God’s best. * DA Councillor Mark Kleinschmidt, Lansdowne.

