Many township schools such as Hanover Park are targeted by criminal elements. The schools have to deal with the scourge of gangsterism. Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency Many township schools such as Hanover Park are targeted by criminal elements. The schools have to deal with the scourge of gangsterism plus all the social ills. Vandalism has become a big problem when schools are about to close. The past couple of weeks have been hectic for teachers and school management. It is when they mark hundreds of scripts. The marks must be captured and scripts moderated in order to verify that marks are in order. Then you walk into a school in the morning and find another problem - internet cables and more have been damaged.

What now? When will this be fixed? Who is responsible? It is the community’s school that been damaged by the community. When will there be community ownership?

Must the education that’s been delivered by the best educators suddenly stop? Anyone is welcome to challenge me on the statement “township teachers are the best”. This is because they teach under the most trying circumstances.

Teachers at leafy schools don’t know what goes on just down the road. Well then, township results must be on the same par as our neighbour’s down the road.

School managements are sitting with organisations to remedy vandalism but no one can come with positive answers, because everything starts with money.

Township schools don’t have money because people in poor communities don’t pay school fees.

Our hope is that one day, through the trying circumstances, the "best teachers in the world” will make a positive change, for parents and communities to uphold their school and look after it.

* Peter Hendricks, Hanover Park.

