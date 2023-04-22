Wonder why the wicked succeed? The best example is history

There are many reasons wickedness succeeds and it is primarily human weakness. Since most people are selfish, greedy and corrupt, they would discard beliefs, if there were any financial benefit. The best example is history. For example, the Pharisees and rabbis did not care about Jesus of Nazareth until Jesus spoke against corruption. John the Baptist preached a similar message and was tolerated for a long time until he defied authority. Few care about religious issues and that is why Hollywood films and anything to do with Jesus or John the Baptist usually focus on the periphery but rarely on the real message.

Jesus Christ and John the Baptist had a few crucial messages. First, to confirm monotheism – the authority of one Creator. Second, to free people from the corruption and cruelty of the rabbis and Pharisees who created an artificial barrier between people and God. They had fiscal and spiritual authority over the people, but Jesus and John proved the rabbis and Pharisees were devious and abusive. Similarly, when Prophet Muhammad spread a message of monotheism, peace and humanity, it threatened the authority of the rich in Mecca. Those with authority usually do not care if their critic is honest or sincere. Whenever power is threatened, it typically responds with violence and death. This is why Christ said it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for the wealthy to enter heaven. This suggests that most wealthy people are going to hell. For example, study the history of any 10 wealthy families and conclude how that wealth was gained.

Historically, wealth was built on slavery and exploitation, drug and alcohol smuggling, political and social corruption – and this continues today. Many hide behind branded operations and live off the dividends of the historic ill-gotten gains. These major businesses continue to corrupt politicians and officials. Many seek to emulate the wealthy and do not have values themselves. Examine the path of many of our former politicians and see where they are today. What businesses do they serve and how did that happen? The cycle of corruption, treachery and wickedness endures as those who said they would serve South Africa sold us out to the highest bidder to enrich themselves at the expense of the people. We have limited water and electricity because we have been betrayed once again. The wealthy and the wicked who have authority always resist the truth.

This is what John the Baptist, Jesus Christ and Muhammad the Messenger came to warn us about. * Cape Muslim Congress councillor Yagyah Adams. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.