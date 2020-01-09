“Hey, I added sea-sand to the latest batch of peanut butter and labelled it enriched with organic marine silica. It's selling like mad."
The next one will have them in stitches when he says: “I mixed a little dog shit in the breakfast cereal and labelled it: ‘Now with added recycled planet friendly canine waste.’ We can’t produce it fast enough.”
I regularly buy whole wheat bread that has a label proclaiming it to be “low GI.” I buy it because I like the taste, but I am told the label means it has a low “glycemic index.” Does anybody actually know what that means? Do you know what the "glycemic index" of your regular school sandwich loaf is, for example? Are you worried that it might be too high? Is there actually such a thing as a glycemic index, or is it just another ad-word for some common ingredient like sugar?
Some time ago the fuel companies were all proclaiming that their particular brand of petrol was best because it contained “Tetramuck,” or “Polliwollitetradoodle,” or “upper cylinder lubricant,” and pretty soon motorists discovered it made no noticeable difference to the performance of their cars what brand of petrol they used. They supported a particular filling station because the toilets were clean or they sold good coffee.