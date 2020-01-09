Words mean what ad agency wants them to









What gullible fools we all are. I often wonder whether the marketing and advertising people get together in the pub on a Friday evening and have a jolly good laugh at the number of times they've caught us for suckers during the past week. "Hey, I added sea-sand to the latest batch of peanut butter and labelled it enriched with organic marine silica. It's selling like mad." The next one will have them in stitches when he says: "I mixed a little dog shit in the breakfast cereal and labelled it: 'Now with added recycled planet friendly canine waste.' We can't produce it fast enough." I regularly buy whole wheat bread that has a label proclaiming it to be "low GI." I buy it because I like the taste, but I am told the label means it has a low "glycemic index." Does anybody actually know what that means? Do you know what the "glycemic index" of your regular school sandwich loaf is, for example? Are you worried that it might be too high? Is there actually such a thing as a glycemic index, or is it just another ad-word for some common ingredient like sugar? Some time ago the fuel companies were all proclaiming that their particular brand of petrol was best because it contained "Tetramuck," or "Polliwollitetradoodle," or "upper cylinder lubricant," and pretty soon motorists discovered it made no noticeable difference to the performance of their cars what brand of petrol they used. They supported a particular filling station because the toilets were clean or they sold good coffee.

“Yeah, unleaded please. Fill up to the first click and hand me the key for the toilet.”

That's how much most of us care about the additives to our petrol. Or the glycemic index of our bread.

In more than 60 years of motoring I have never even once had a mechanic advise me to change the brand of petrol I use. I believe many people are beginning to think for themselves at last.

Does anybody care about the disinfectant that claims to kill 99.9% of household germs? Is it really more effective than soapy water, or is it simply less bother to mix? Or do you buy it merely because it makes your bathroom smell nice?

I believe this is a good trend. Let’s start questioning the slogans and semi-truths that are blasted at us all day long.

Just because the man in the advertisement wears a stethoscope round his neck doesn't mean he knows anything about your blood pressure. And just because a man's political party made him a member of Parliament it doesn't mean he has the vaguest clue about the way a country works.

Last Laugh:

The policeman asked the woman: “Why didn't you report the burglary yesterday when you came home from work and found the drawers all open and all the clothes scattered about the room? Why did you wait until today to report it?”

“Actually, when I got home from work I just thought my husband had been looking for a clean shirt.”

