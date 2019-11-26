Workers have rights despite private sector downsizing, big retrenchments looming









Unfortunately, we need to look at the issue of downsizing once again. All the parastatals are almost bankrupt and this has led to much discussion with regard to thousands of people being retrenched. The private sector is undergoing massive retrenchments across the board and just about every industry has been affected. Almost every family has a breadwinner who has been retrenched or is about to face the possibility of retrenchment. We need once again to revisit the rights of the employee when facing such an ordeal. First, it would be useful for every employee to read section 189 (and section 189A) of the Labour Relations Act. This section specifically outlines that when an employer contemplates dismissing one or more employees for reasons based on the employers' operational requirements, the employer must consult with the individuals or in terms of a collective agreement. If there is a union, that union has to be consulted before any decision is made.

Likewise, even if a single employee is facing the possibility of retrenchment the employer does not have a right to make a decision, until they have been through a rather comprehensive consultative process. This means that the employee is entitled to financial information and the current organogram. The employee needs to fully understand the nature of the reason (merits) necessitating the possibility of a retrenchment discussion.

The employer and employees must engage in a joint consensus-seeking process and attempt to reach consensus. Obviously, a discussion has to take place with regard to ways and means of avoiding a dismissal for the operational requirements.

There also needs to be an exploration as to how you can minimise the number of employees and the timing of the actual dismissal. The employer has to try to avoid the adverse effects of the dismissal. The method for selecting the employee to be dismissed would be heavily debated before any decisions.

If no agreement is reached between the consulting parties on the method of selection of those who would be dismissed, the default position is “last in first out”.

Many employees are so shocked that they immediately believe that they are already retrenched and have no rights. They are well advised to get advice either from the Department of Labour or the CCMA.

If groups of employees are facing retrenchment, it’s also well advised to turn to their trade union.

There is nothing stopping employees, regardless of their numbers, joining a trade union at any stage.

Even after retrenchment, employees are entitled to join a trade union to have proper representation and advice. Employees can also consider the full organogram of the employment place and look into the concept of “bumping”. This means that if you have longer service than another employee and can perform the function of that employee, you would have a right to ask the company to consider pushing that person out rather than you.

This might sound nasty but there is a certain amount of right gained because of the length of your service.

Another issue often misunderstood, is the payment of severance payment.

The law lays down through the Basic Conditions of Employment Act that an employee must receive at least the sum of one week’s pay per completed year of service. Many employers use that as the baseline and as the minimum payment only.

However, this severance payment is open for discussion and certainly consultation. Many employers understanding the hardship and also understanding that the employee might not get a job for a long time they consider paying more than one week’s pay per completed year of service. Likewise, most employers look at an uncompleted year, and add another severance payment for that uncompleted year.

It must also be remembered that severance payment does not attract income tax if the employees’ income tax is in order. Many employers are more than willing to enter into proper discussions to ensure that there is no challenge to the merits or procedure of the dismissal. These discussions effectively lead to agreements which are reduced to writing.

The employee signing such an agreement would effectively close the ability to challenge the retrenchment at a later stage. One would only sign such an agreement if the employee is satisfied with the severance payment.

Employers are reminded that they must issue a written notice inviting the other consulting party to consult with it, and disclose in writing all the relevant information. This letter must be given to every person who might be affected by the retrenchment.

Employers often find that the procedure of the retrenchment is challenged either at the CCMA or in the Labour Court.

The procedure is carefully laid out in the Labour Relations Act both in section 189 and in schedule 8.

If an employer employs more than 50 employees, then it would be important for the employer to carefully peruse and understand section 189A.

This section outlines a more onerous structure which normally leads to the CCMA acting as a mediator in the consultation discussions.

It is vital that the employer would understand the numbers involved when embarking upon the consultation process for the group retrenchment. If employees make any representation in writing to the employer, the employer must in fact respond in writing. If the employee or the trade union make certain representations which are rejected by the employer, then the employer has to state the reasons for the disagreement.

Throughout the consultation discussions which could take place over many months, the employer has to give the employees or their representatives a chance to make representations before any decisions are taken on any of the steps in the consultative process.

When the parties enter into the discussions, they would have to take into account any other employees retrenched in the previous 12 months, and would also have to take into account the precedent set by that employer in previous retrenchments.

If for instance the employer had paid a severance payment of two weeks per year of service in previous instances, then it could be cogently argued that they have to do likewise in this instance. We have seen over the past few weeks the threatening statements made by the trade unions in SAA’s forthcoming retrenchments.

In those circumstances trade unions could legally embark upon strike action, if a proper notice has been given to the employer beforehand. This notice would be valid if given after the parties have had a facilitator from the CCMA. The consulting party, however, may not give notice of a strike if it has already been referred to the Labour Court.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.