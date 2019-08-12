AN EXAMPLE of a recent workplace dismissal is that of Old Mutual chief executive Peter Moyo, who has won a case against the company. The Gauteng High Court ruled that he be temporarily reinstated. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

We have in the past touched on various rules and regulations with regard to the Department of Labour and legislation involving dismissal. It is important to have a careful look at managing workplace discipline and the incapacity procedures. The CCMA has developed a training course for this and any employers or shop stewards who are interested should contact the Training Development Unit of the CCMA.

If disciplinary and incapacity processes are not followed and the legal requirements not adhered to, it would lead to possible adverse arbitration findings at either bargaining councils or the CCMA.

Various groups have developed training material to guide you through best practice regarding preparing for and conducting disciplinary and incapacity proceedings.

The CCMA however wants, ideally, every workplace to avoid the necessity for disciplinary processes and they state “the ultimate goal should be to get to a position in a workplace where sound work relationships and adherence to workplace rules and procedures stem from the internal motivation of the employees concerned. This is more likely in a workplace where there is respect between managers and the employees and where the contribution of the employees is valued”.

The Labour Relations Act in the Code of Good Practice on dismissal does look at the importance of employers and employees treating each other with mutual respect. It does, however, say that employers are entitled to satisfactory conduct and work performance from their employees.

As read with this Code of Good Practice, the employer normally has a contract of employment and in these contracts of employment there are normally clauses which outline the duties of the employer and the duties of the employee.

More often than not, I recommend the employers carefully fashion written disciplinary procedures which would be given to employees before they enter employment.

The induction process of each and every employee would outline this disciplinary code which sets out the guidelines for procedural fairness in respect of dismissals for misconduct and incapacity.

Although the disciplinary procedure can never be finite, it is important for each employee to understand the process and the outline of this code.

The company would have to follow its own disciplinary procedures and if found wanting by an arbitrator or a labour court they will be found to be wanting in their procedure. Every single dismissal is judged on the procedure that is followed and the actual merits of the case.

All employers are always required to follow their own procedures.

Many of these procedures are also contained in collective agreements between employers and trade unions.

Once a collective agreement endorses a disciplinary procedure this disciplinary procedure is then seen as the rules and regulations of that workplace.

Ideally, every single employee would be conversant with the contents of the disciplinary procedure and every single employee would sign off stating that they know and understand the procedure and will respect it.The disciplinary process could lead to verbal warnings, written warnings, final written warnings, temporary suspension of employment without pay, demotion, dismissal or summary dismissal.

All these disciplinary procedures must respect and will be subservient to the Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Employment Equity Act. The Labour Relations Act in particular states that there are only three grounds on which the termination of employment might be legitimate and these are, 1) the conduct of the employee, 2) the capacity of the employee and, 3) the operational requirements of the employer's business (these are known as no fault dismissals).

A dismissal at the workplace can be challenged by the employees or their unions at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) or with their bargaining councils.

Under certain circumstances this can be referred to the Labour Court. It must be always clear that the Labour Relations Act does refer to corrective discipline and generally codes are put into place in order to prevent disciplinary problems.

Employers normally wish to try to correct unacceptable behaviour and although it might be necessary to punish the individual, in due course it is important to look at alternative ways of improving this behaviour.

Commissioners (arbitrators) at the dispute resolution bodies follow certain factors when applying discipline at the workplace. These are, a) the importance of the rule breach, b) the circumstances of the offender and, c) the interests of the employer and the employee.

Obviously the rule needs to be valid and acceptable in our law and should be uniformly implemented. Over and above this, the rule needs to be known by the employees and should be fair and reasonable.

Many employment agreements have private arbitration clauses contained therein. These clauses, if not too onerous on the employee, would lead to the ousting of the jurisdiction of the CCMA.

* Michael Bagraim is a labour lawyer.

