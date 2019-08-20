Thousands of nationalists marched in Warsaw on Poland’s Independence Day holiday, taking part in an event that was organized by far-right groups. Picture: AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski

Over the past 120 years, mankind witnessed two devastating world wars, including the first nuclear military assault. We remain blissfully unaware that the next world war involving the early use of nuclear weapons is a reality, we choose to ignore at our own peril.

Right-wing fascism, religious extremism and territorial expansionism are the ingredients that will ignite an inferno within the next five years.

Albert Einstein once said that after World War III, World War IV would be fought with sticks and stones.

Fascism has multiple histories, most connected to failed democracies, more than 80 years ago. It is rearing its deadly tentacles across the entire globe, sending seismic tremors through the corridors of power.

Authoritarian regimes are spreading like wildfires, devouring the political landscape in an orgy of naked hate and encompassing a new wave of ethnic cleansing.

It was by sheer chance and a stroke of luck that a nuclear war was not fought over the past tense 70 years.

The present constellation of events and the suicidal policies of certain powerful nations will certainly trigger a nuclear holocaust.

Fascist symbols, rhetoric and salutes are a grim reminder that World War III is fast approaching.

The nightmares that shaped the past are poised to wreak havoc on us once again on a global scale.

Resurgent right-wing fascism is irrational, closed-minded, violent and racist.

There is no doubt that it must be fought at every turn, but in order to do so it must be first be seen for what it is and where it lurks.

The geopolitics of hate encompass religion, race and ideology. The globe is being disembowelled for the aquifers of hate. A subtle fear pervades our politics today. Violent, triumphalist majoritarian dominance is on lurid display across the entire global political spectrum.

Lynching and genocide threatens to grow into a national pandemic as hate has sadly lynched the conscience of mankind.

Right-wing fascism is rapidly spreading across the world. It is in reality, a disease of the mind. It is that plain where internal fears meet the external realities of the world we live in.

To the rabid fascist, confusion is a supreme virtue; truth is an enemy met with ridicule, then suppression, then death.

Empathy is slain. We are in denial, as all across the world fascism is seeing a terrifying resurgence.

The rise of rightwingers in Asia attests to the universality of fascism.

A new robust fascist strain has arisen in Europe and South America, bolstered by the atmosphere of political confusion and foreign subterfuge that will eventually escalate out of control.

Fascism has become a popular pejorative hurled from many corners of society, but the true danger is that its shadow haunts the precincts of every human heart.

Sooner or later, someone in authority will miscalculate, triggering a chain of events that will obliterate humanity.

History graphically reminds that it was the act of a madman who killed Archduke Ferdinand, ushering in World War I.

* Farouk Araie, Johannesburg.

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.