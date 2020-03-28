Would be heartening if SA reacted to other crisis as fast as Covid-19 outbreak

First, a snippet of cheerful news. Tucked away among the flood of coronavirus scare stories there have been one or two heart-warming reports, just to remind us it takes more than a bug to destroy our basic humanity. I was told about a young Israeli couple who had planned to be married in their small home town. However, the emergency regulations made it illegal to hold gatherings of more than 100 people. The bridegroom solved the problem by standing in the street with his bride-to-be and the rabbi on his wedding day and using a megaphone to invite the village to share his celebration. People appeared on their balconies to witness the ceremony and, at the appropriate time, they all joined in singing the traditional wedding songs. Everybody stayed at home, but were part of the wedding and the whole village reverberated with joyful singing.

I am sure that celebration will remain in the village’s memory for many years.

I would not be surprised if it set a new trend in wedding ceremonies. How about a street wedding?

A wedding is traditionally the way to tell the community that two people have declared their love for each other. What better way to do this than announcing it publicly in the middle of the town?

Now back to the bad news.

South Africa reacted fast to the world-wide coronavirus scare. Public meetings and sports fixtures have been cancelled, borders have been closed, schools have sent pupils home. International conferences have been cancelled. People have been urged not to shake hands and to wash their hands often, or to use hand sanitiser.

I think it would be heartening to hear that the country has reacted as fast to our other really serious problems.

Since the coronavirus started spreading, South Africa has recorded 116 confirmed cases and zero deaths. Meanwhile, crime statistics released by our police show that the country has one of the highest murder rates in the world (more than 10 times that of the US).

Recent figures show a total of more than 21 000 murders last year. Most of these occurred on Saturdays and Sundays. If it were not so sad, it would seem murder is one if our most popular leisure activities.

Our country experiences more than 1 000 road deaths every month.

Wouldn’t it be nice if our government reacted as quickly and decisively to these evils as they did to a virus that hasn’t caused any deaths in our violent country yet?

Last Laugh

Two colleagues were chatting in the works canteen during their lunch break and the conversation turned to marriage and morality.

“I’m quite proud of the fact that I never slept with my wife before we were married,” said one. “Can you say the same?”

“I’m not sure,” said his companion.”What was her maiden name?”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

