You can’t keep a good man down

After almost a decade of ridiculous and relentless attacks on his person, his family, colleagues, friends and employees, the Democrats and CNN have not been able to destroy Donald Trump. FBI investigations, special counsel investigations, impeachments, porn star accusations, special hearings and arrests – you name it, they’ve tried it all, all to no avail. The Donald must be given credit for his resilience and tenacity. Lesser men would have folded years ago.

Ironically, the attacks have in no way weakened his appeal, but have enhanced his popularity. His rallies are attended by thousands of supporters. He has swept every other Republican candidate aside except for Nikki Haley. He has won three major caucuses by massive margins, with South Carolina ready for the taking. He has turned adversity into advantage. He had a mugshot, taken after one of his arrests, printed on to mugs and other household items. They sold like hotcakes. He has introduced his Trump “golden sneakers” to sell at $399 (R7 700) a pair. This, after his fraud case, where he has been fined the insane sum of $355 million (R6.4 billion). Every Republican, I’m sure, would love a pair of the sneakers to parade at his rallies and elsewhere. There is every possibility that Trump will win a second term as president, even if he has to run the country from a prison cell. Wouldn’t that be something! You just can’t keep a good man down.

* John R Whitlock, Germiston. Cape Argus