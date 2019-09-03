Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA

“Don’t say problem rather say it’s a challenge”. Sometimes one must call a spade a spade. And calling it a problem, I am being very very diplomatic here I’m the last person who can go into politics or policies. However, over the past few months the City of Cape Town, law enforcement and some private security companies really lost the plot.

The issuing of fines to homeless people must be the silliest thing ever. But they’ve done it, and some powerful people out there took note of this nonsense and decided to help us getting some justice once and for all.

We’re due in court in November. The City asked for a postponement and it was granted.

We have free and fair elections. We are a democracy. We’re a member of the UN. We’re a member of the AU. Our Constitution is said to be the best in the world.

But when it comes to Human Rights violations we’re front runners.

I firmly believe that it’s wrong to:

* Remove people’s personal belongings like medication and ID-cards, just to go dump them.

* Chase a person off a bench in a public park.

* Chase people away from certain public places.

* Deny homeless people access to public toilets.

* Not provide taps in public for the use of drinking water.

* Deny homeless people the right to help park cars in public.

* Not provide Expanded Public Works Programme opportunities longer than six months.

* Have homeless forums and meetings without any homeless people representing themselves.

Do you have any idea, dear reader, what it feels like to be looked down on? To be seen as a vagrant, “bergie” and a nuisance?

To have all your belongings removed and dumped? To be woken at four in the morning and chased away like a wild animal? To be arrested just because you look out of place? To have no toilet to use at night? No water to drink?

Homeless people seem to have no value in this city. We seem to be worthless - not worth investing in.

The reality is that more and more people out there are minutes away from ending up on the streets. Job losses, retrenchments. There are more and more people flocking to the city with the hope of starting a new life here, finding a job, living a good life. Moths to a flame.

There are too many who have too little to get by. The youth join gangs as they need to belong. When you can see no future, you’re willing to go underground and make that buck. There’s simply no space for right or wrong. We’re talking survival here.

Many in our communities hide behind closed doors, oblivious to the real issues that might rock their neighbourhood.

* Danny Oosthuizen is the ambassador of #TheDignityProject. In his weekly column for the Cape Argus he tackles the struggles homeless people face. Connect with Danny on Facebook and on Twitter @masekind3213 or via email: [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Newspapers.