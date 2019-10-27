The newspapers and television are awash with tales of disaster, bail-outs, pending lawsuits and all the detritus that accompanies a country in crisis. We even gave air-time to a child rapist who claims he didn’t know what he was doing yet could publicly apologise to his family first, and to the victim as a footnote.
But I remember the words of Mother Theresa: Do not rail against the dark; light a candle.
And that is so ironic, because, other than the shameful revelations about state capture, our main woes emanate from our forced use of candles.
One could hardly call the news shocking, or electrifying. For, in order to do that, one would need current. And current is precisely what we ain't got.