Youth Day: Western Cape human settlements department's programmes uplift youth

As we embark on celebrating Youth Day, it is critical for all young people of the Western Cape to know that, for the provincial department of human settlements, they continue to be one of our priorities. We have consistently ensured that not less than 50% of our Human Settlements Development Grant is allocated to small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs). For this financial year, it is no different. Through the Contractor Framework, in January 2020, SMMEs, contractors with Historically Disadvantaged Individual status, and enterprises with women and youth representation, were once again invited to submit bids for future tenders. This is confirmed by the 21 contractors with youth representation that are on current projects. In addition to this, and with the department utilising the Expanded Public Works Programme, 800 job opportunities will be created during the current financial year.

During the 2019/2020 financial year, 181 young people from across the province and inclusive of Drakenstein, Overberg, the Cape Metro and Garden Route, received accredited artisan training in plastering, plumbing, painting, bricklaying, carpentry, health and safety, among other technical training.

Not only were they trained, but they have also been placed at projects across the province

Upskilling young people will ensure they are either able to become entrepreneurs and eventually create opportunities for other young people or acquire meaningful employment.

Empowerment is also affording those who might be in the market to acquire a house to fulfil a dream, but need government assistance, the opportunity to do so. This is exactly what we have done through our Finance Linked Individual Subsidy Programme (Flisp), where between June 1 2019 and the end of May 2020, we have assisted 273 youth applicants.

Flisp is one of our housing programmes where a subsidy is available for first-time home buyers to assist with purchasing a home. The criteria to qualify for the Flisp are:

* Combined gross monthly income of between R3501 to R22000.

* Being a South African citizen or have permanent residency in South Africa.

* You or your partner not having received a government housing subsidy before.

* You or your partner not having owned fixed residential property before.

* Being competent to contract - over the age of 18.

* Being single with financial dependants.

Should you meet all our criteria and qualify for a mortgage loan, we will provide you with a subsidy, making it more easy to purchase a home. We are also looking forward to the construction of student accommodation at the Belhar CBD project, which will commence this year. It is envisaged that this will yield 2000 opportunities.

* Tertius Simmers is Human Settlements MEC.

