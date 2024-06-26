Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Independent Online | Capeargus
Search IOL
IOLCape ArgusNewsOpinionLifestyleSportLead SAMotoringCycle TourThe Dignity Project
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 26, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

PremFresh has the perfect fish for your dish!

Premier Fishing’s niche products – rock lobster, octopus, squid, abalone farm, pilchards, hake and agri-biotechnology products – have become a firm favourite.

Premier Fishing’s niche products – rock lobster, octopus, squid, abalone farm, pilchards, hake and agri-biotechnology products – have become a firm favourite.

Published 5h ago

Share

Premier Fishing is excited to announce the opening of its new store in Plumstead as well as its online store.

Fresh from the ocean to your plate - the stores stock seafood such as hake, snoek, prawns, calamari, mussels, lobster and much more.

PremFresh is grown out of the Premier Fishing group, one of the largest broad-based black economic empowered fishing companies. Premier Fishing is also a vertically integrated fishing group that specialises in the harvesting, processing, export and distribution of various seafood and other organic products.

Since 1952, Premier Fishing has carved a name for itself, predominantly in commercial fishing. Its range of activities involves about 1000 permanent and seasonal staff, as well as factories, facilities and vessels operating in three provinces.

The company holds accreditations and memberships with the South African Fishing Ethically (SAFE) association, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It is also certified with the Hazard Analyses & Critical Control Points (HACCP). So, rest assured; your purchase at PremFresh is the freshest and safest to feast on.

PremFresh’s Plumstead and online store offers a same-day delivery service for all orders placed between 8am and 12 midday and within a 30km radius.

Opening special: 10% discount at the Plumstead and online stores until the end of July.

PremFresh promises:

Exceptional quality

Freshly caught

Wide variety

Competitive pricing

PremFresh – the perfect fish for your dish!

Stores are open 9am – 5pm Monday to Friday and 9am – 2pm on Saturdays

PremFresh Plumstead

173 Main Road – Call 082 441 7831

PremFresh Hout Bay

Lot 59, Hout Bay Harbour - Call 082 441 7831

PremFresh Gansbaai

13 Protea Centre, Main Road - Call 028 384 0593

Online orders: [email protected]

Follow PremFresh on Instagram to view products, delicious recipes, and specials!

Related Topics:

food pricesfoodiedrugsonline shopping