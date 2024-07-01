Samsung South Africa’s latest screen line-up unboxed, bringing a new era of Samsung AI TV

Samsung South Africa unveiled its 2024 TV and sound device line-up at the local unbox and discover event which took place at the Samsung experience store in Johannesburg, showcasing the latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs and sound devices. As the world’s leading TV manufacturer for 18 consecutive years, Samsung’s offerings at this year’s event elevates the home entertainment experience with a range of powerful and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions.

“We are expanding the limits of home entertainment by incorporating AI to transcend traditional viewing experiences," said Mike van Lier, vice-president of consumer electronics at Samsung South Africa. “This year’s TV line-up showcases our dedication to innovation, delivering products that are not only of premium viewing quality but can also significantly enrich our consumers’ lifestyles.” Elevating senses with Neo QLED 8K: clarity, sound and smart experiences

Neo QLED 8K stands as the flagship of Samsung’s latest TV line-up, equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and marking a significant leap in AI TV technology. This processor features a neural processing unit (NPU), along with an eightfold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512 which ensures an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details – regardless of the input source. Every scene on the Neo QLED 8K is a feast for the eyes, thanks to its AI-driven picture technology. It brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness – from facial expressions to the most subtle nuances. With 8K AI Upscaling Pro, your favourite shows and movies are transformed to closely match the 8K display, allowing you to enjoy the level of details and picture clarity that surpasses conventional 4K TVs. Additionally, AI Motion Enhancer Pro makes fast action smoother and clearer, which is a dream for sports fans, while Real Depth Enhancer Pro adds a lifelike depth to the picture and pulls viewers into the scene every time. All these features come together to redefine the big screen experience. WATCH HERE

The Neo QLED 8K also delivers audio, powered by AI sound technology. This year’s Active Voice Amplifier Pro now excels at extracting dialogue from background noise, ensuring every word is heard clearly. Object Tracking Sound Pro also enriches the audio experience by syncing the sound with onscreen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience. Adaptive Sound Pro further refines the audio experience by intelligently adjusting the audio to the content and room acoustics for a genuinely rich and lifelike sound. The Neo QLED 8K also boasts AI features that understand and adapt to user needs. The AI Auto Game Mode kicks in during gaming, optimising the visuals and audio for an even more immersive and engaging gaming experience. The AI Customisation Mode adjusts the picture for each scene based on user preference, while AI Energy Mode saves power without compromising picture quality. These features ensure that Neo QLED 8K is easy, personalised and energy efficient for all entertainment needs.

The Neo QLED 8K is available in two models – QN900D and QN800D – in sizes of 65, 75 and 85 inches. The Neo QLED 4K is available in one model – QN90D – in sizes of 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 86 and 98 inches. The Neo QLED 8K and 4K line-up promises an unparalleled viewing experience in the premium large-screen category. Smart features with Samsung Tizen OS for enhanced integration and personalisation In 2024, Samsung’s AI screens are set to redefine the user experience with advanced connectivity and a suite of smart features, apps and platforms. Leveraging the powerful Tizen OS, these innovations have created an ecosystem that is connected, personalised and secure through Knox Security. This allows devices to integrate effortlessly into users’ digital worlds, transforming screens into a central hub for all their needs.

Samsung’s latest TVs are designed to connect with a smart ecosystem immediately upon setup. The moment users turn on their new Samsung TV, the TV recognises and connects to existing networks and devices – all orchestrated through a simple notification on users’ smartphones. This effortless setup extends to all Samsung devices at home, as well as third-party appliances and IoT devices, thanks to its compatibility with HCA and Matter. This eliminates the need for extra hubs and everything from lighting to security sensors can be managed directly from the screen. Samsung’s 2024 screen line-up also brings integration with users’ smartphones to new heights. Users can simply bring their smartphone near the TV to activate Smart Mobile Connect, which turns the device into a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances. Furthermore, users can use their smartphones as game controllers with a customisable user interface (UI) and haptic feedback, offering convenient and enhanced game play at their fingertips. Beyond connectivity, Samsung’s 2024 Smart TVs also provide highly personalised experience with its apps and platforms. With the latest addition of widgets, TV screens are now personalised dashboards that allow users to easily monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates and more.

Expansive line-up for all entertainment needs: Neo QLED 4K, OLED and sound devices An expanded and enhanced range of TVs and sound devices, designed to offer consumers a wider array of choices to suit diverse lifestyles and preferences, is being introduced by Samsung this year. This comprehensive line up underscores Samsung’s commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach. The 2024 Neo QLED 4K line-up brings cutting-edge innovations from the latest Neo QLED 8K flagship TVs, elevating the viewing experience with ground-breaking features powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This advanced chip breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution. Enhanced by Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. With the world’s first Pantone Validated display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, Neo QLED 4K sets the bar for the ultimate 4K UHD experience. Neo QLED 4K will be available in sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches, catering to diverse viewing environments.

Samsung is also introducing the world’s first glare-free OLED, eliminating unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition. Powered by the same formidable NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, as the Neo QLED 4K line-up, Samsung’s OLED TVs boast features like the Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro bringing picture quality to new heights. Moreover, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. Complemented by sleek designs, these OLED TVs elevate the viewing space. Available in South Africa in two models – S95D and S90D – and ranging from 55 to 83 inches, there’s a perfect fit for every home. The 2024 line-up also includes the latest Q-Series Soundbar, Q990D, which boasts an 11.1.4-channel setup with Wireless Dolby Atmos. This model comes with a host of features that stand as a testament to Samsung’s continued leadership, as the world’s best-selling soundbar brand for the past 10 years, featuring innovations such as Sound Grouping for pulsating, room-filling sound and an option for personal listening that allows users to enjoy their content through rear speakers without disturbing others.

Samsung has unveiled the all-new Music Frame, marrying premium audio with artistic design inspired by The Frame. This versatile device allows users to display personal pictures or artwork, while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. Whether used as a standalone device or paired with a TV and Soundbar, the Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space. The Music Frame will officially launch in South Africa in July 2024. Samsung is pleased to announce the pre-order availability of its AI-powered TVs. Buy the 2024 Samsung AI TVs now and get amazing deals. When you buy the 65 inch Neo QLED 8K TV, you get a R5 000 Samsung Online Store Voucher plus Q-series Soundbar HW-Q990C automatically added to your cart. This offer is valid until July 3, 2024. T&C's apply. Now, it is your chance to get an exclusive offer with your order of a Samsung AI-powered TV that is available at participating retailers and Samsung.com