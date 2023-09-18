Witzenberg Meander - an intrinsic and wholesome Cape experience

The Witzenberg area, a mere hour and a half’s drive away from Cape Town, is nestled in the Cape Winelands and consists of five gems – Ceres, Tulbagh, Wolseley, Op-die-Berg and Prince Alfred’s Hamlet. Wolseley

The small town was founded due to the agricultural industry with historic roots centred on the Anglo-Boer war Blockhouse dating from 1901. It is open to visits by appointment. The area is well-known for the production of fruit and has lately become more diverse in its agricultural enterprises. Tourists mostly visit Wolseley to experience tranquillity and the simple farm life. There is a selection of places one can book to stay for the weekend and this has given the opportunity for entrepreneurs to open farm stalls, coffee shops and restaurants. Various wine farms are open to visitors to taste their award-winning wines.

Wolseley also has a few working farms that have open days for the public, i.e. Adene’s Farm Flowers, jelena protea picking at Bosjes, Hoogwater fruit picking and the Fynbos Guest Farm. Adene’s and Hoogwater are open for a few months of the year during harvesting, whereas Fynbos is open throughout the year. The annual Wolseley MTB Festival is hosted as well. Wolseley events 2023

22 September – Christo Lotz live at Die Boord 24 September – Heritage day at Bosjes 5 October – Bosjes Little Troupers bird watching

15 October – Garden Day at Bosjes 28 October – Wolseley MTB Festival and NG- Cash Bazaar 4 November – Breerivier Landbouvereniging 4x4 Farm Rally

13 November – Jelena Picking at Bosjes 2-3 December – Nectarine Picking at Hoogwater Fruit Experience Tranquillity is the operative word in this place of tradition, scenic beauty and majestic mountain ranges. Tulbagh

A charming historic town with a wealth of Cape Dutch Architecture set in a beautiful landscape, Tulbagh is famous for its heritage and magnificent country living. Tranquillity is the operative word in this place of tradition, scenic beauty and majestic mountain ranges. Church Street, home to 32 provincial monuments, constitutes the largest concentration of provincial monuments in one street in South Africa.

Tulbagh hosts the most charming and memorable of country weddings. The valley’s natural scenery, secluded and quaint old-world village atmosphere all conspire to provide a beautiful backdrop for country weddings. Art and craft browsing and pub culture are equally enticing, as well as visiting the many museums. Olive tastings and dried fruit are popular, while gourmet restaurants ranging from Cape country cuisine, continental cuisine to Mediterranean cuisine is sure to delight one’s culinary senses. Craft beer and chocolate tastings will entice the visitor to linger longer. Picnic baskets filled with scrumptious treats can be made to order. Bird watching, horse riding, hiking, mountain biking, fishing and scenic drives are some of the many pleasures awaiting nature lovers.

You can also experience a scenic tractor ride up the Oudekloof Pass (the forgotten highway). Tulbagh’s Wine Route has never been more exciting. The route is dotted with both the gracefully old and the conspicuously new estates that have been home to generations of the same family, and are institutions in the local industry and market. It is interspersed with architecturally designed state-of-the-art new cellars belonging to outside investors, as well as a handful of micro-producers and boutique wineries. This is proof that Tulbagh’s terroir has been earmarked by those in the know.

Tulbagh events 2023 22 -30 September – Kuns op ‘n Rondte (Arts festival) 23 September – Walk in Heels against gender-based violence

25 September – 10am to 12pm – Oude Kerk Cultural walk (Identification of the flowers on Galgeheuwel). 28 September -1 October – The 150th Tulbagh Show Ceres

Surrounded by mountains and breathtaking beautiful passes, the tranquil atmosphere of Ceres makes it the ideal place to unwind. During summer, you can experience blue skies and windless days; while in winter more sunny days than rainy ones which makes it the favourite all-year-round destination. The greater Ceres area comprises towns of Ceres, Prince Alfred’s Hamlet and Op-die-Berg, as well as the beautiful mountain landscapes of the Koue Bokkeveld and the open plains of the Ceres Karoo. For those seeking a little adventure, Ceres has you covered with activities that include zip lining, abseiling, kloofing, 4x4 routes, MTB trails, golfing, hiking trails, fishing spots, horse and carriage rides, and many more. Game reserves will give you a close encounter with SA’s

Big five animals or allow you to view the unique fauna and flora of the southern Cederberg and Swartruggens mountains. The area has also evolved into one of South Africa’s most popular bird watching destinations. Ceres has a very interesting museum and there are farms that offer fruit-picking experiences in season time. During winter, snow displays are quite common to experience with snow activities, such as skiing and snowboarding available to keep the whole family busy. It is no wonder it is dubbed the “mini Switzerland”. Ceres events 2023

11 November – Loxtonia Cherry Trail Run 16 December – Cherry Market 16 -17 December – Witzenberg Christmas Market

The Witzenberg Meander is a tourist destination for all seasons and provides an excellent base from which to tour the Cape Winelands and surrounding areas. The area lends itself to a superb holiday experience for tourist groups. For more information on these tourism places of interest, contact: Ceres Tourism Bureau - Pure Adventure

Call: 023 3161287 or email [email protected] or visit www.ceres.org.za Tulbagh Tourism Bureau - Valley of Abundance Call: 023 230 1348 /75 or email: [email protected] or visit: www.tulbaghtourism.co.za