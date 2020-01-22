Dubbed the “Tour de Peace”, the event will promote cancer awareness in honour of Ariana Jansen, who lost her life to brain cancer at the age of 24 in 2011.
Cape Town - A group of determined youth will cycle over 450km to promote peace and raise awareness about cancer.

Dubbed the “Tour de Peace”, a group of 20 peace ambassadors from Groenvlei High School in Lansdowne, supported by Bilionetworks, will be embarking on a six-day cycle challenge commencing in the first week of February.

The awareness initiative is in honour and memory of Ariana Jansen, who lost her life to brain cancer at the age of 24 in 2011. The group, known as the Ari’s Angels Development Cyclists, will begin their overland adventure from Suurbraak, in the Overberg to Cape Town. They will cycle through Malgas, Bredasdorp, Cape Agulhas, Elim, Gansbaai, Hermanus, Somerset West and Stellenbosch.

Ariana’s father, Alan Jansen, said: “When we encountered these riders, who are sometimes referred to as Ari’s Angels, the idea behind it was to raise awareness in young adults specifically since cancer was found in our late daughter at a young age. We also felt that these young people were great ambassadors, particularly in a community where cancer is not spoken about much.”

Jansen said the cycle challenge also aimed to promote an alternative lifestyle that impacts positively on their health and well-being.

“Every time we meet with Ari’s Angels, in some way they really are extending the legacy of our late daughter. When we see them and when we support them, I always say go out there and live your life to the fullest,” said Jansen.

The organisers have also requested donations in the form of cycling gear and equipment, and anyone can sponsor a peace ambassador cyclist. The funds raised from the initiative will go towards peace projects at the school. Banking details are: Groenvlei High School, FNB, Account number 54880 576351, Bank code 203209, Reference Your Name and EPIC.

* For more information contact Godfrey Hendrickse on 082 390 2241 or Elton Davids on 082 468 0081.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus