Dubbed the “Tour de Peace”, the event will promote cancer awareness in honour of Ariana Jansen, who lost her life to brain cancer at the age of 24 in 2011.

Cape Town - A group of determined youth will cycle over 450km to promote peace and raise awareness about cancer. Dubbed the “Tour de Peace”, a group of 20 peace ambassadors from Groenvlei High School in Lansdowne, supported by Bilionetworks, will be embarking on a six-day cycle challenge commencing in the first week of February.

The awareness initiative is in honour and memory of Ariana Jansen, who lost her life to brain cancer at the age of 24 in 2011. The group, known as the Ari’s Angels Development Cyclists, will begin their overland adventure from Suurbraak, in the Overberg to Cape Town. They will cycle through Malgas, Bredasdorp, Cape Agulhas, Elim, Gansbaai, Hermanus, Somerset West and Stellenbosch.

Ariana’s father, Alan Jansen, said: “When we encountered these riders, who are sometimes referred to as Ari’s Angels, the idea behind it was to raise awareness in young adults specifically since cancer was found in our late daughter at a young age. We also felt that these young people were great ambassadors, particularly in a community where cancer is not spoken about much.”

Jansen said the cycle challenge also aimed to promote an alternative lifestyle that impacts positively on their health and well-being.