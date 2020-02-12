The chairperson of the Bellville Athletics club, Morris Kaplan, said: “The sports clubs using the velodrome and athletics track have decided to work with the City to apply pressure on the developer to get started asap.
“The contract states that the premises can only change hands once all plans are approved. We will be working with the City’s department of parks and recreation to see if they will be able to find alternative accommodation for the athletes and users in the meantime, while the building process of three years takes place.
“We will only revert to formal litigation once we feel that we are not protected as a community in any way by either the developer or the City.”
According to the City, the velodrome and athletics stadium will be leased to and managed by the developer for an initial period of 30 years, with two renewal options for an additional 15 years each.