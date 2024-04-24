Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘excited’ about receiving CPUT honorary doctorate

OBAKENG MELETSE A humble and blessed head coach of Banyana Banyana, Desiree Ellis, had nothing but enormous gratitude on learning that the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is going to award her with an honorary doctorate in sports management.

The ceremony is set to take place today at CPUT’s Bellville campus. Ellis was speechless and in awe when the news broke, but will soon need to find her voice as she makes her way to one of the greatest days of her football career. “I am really excited, and the fact that it’s in my home city makes it more special as my family can attend this special occasion and celebrate with me,” Ellis said.

“A big thank (you) to CPUT for honouring me. Please continue to create opportunities for other women, celebrate them and their achievements. Continue to support and raise the profile of women.” Born in Salt River, Cape Town, the 61-year-old began her journey in football when she was still a schoolgirl, and with football being a male-dominated sport, there was little or no interest from other girls, leading her to play alongside boys. Such was her love for the sport that her parents had to buy countless pairs of shoes.

Her father threatened that she would have to walk barefoot if she continued destroying her shoes, but her career path was clearly one which needed her to fill big shoes. As big as those shoes were to fill, they were pointed in the right direction, as Ellis has played a huge role in the lives of many girls that have taken up football or coaching as careers. The head of CPUT’s sports management department, Professor Simeon Davies, had this to say about Ellis: “She epitomises women in sports participation, leadership and business, and she is a positive role model for all future CPUT graduates, and especially sports management graduates.

Desiree Ellis, head coach of Banyana Banyana, reacted with enormous gratitude upon learning that CPUT has decided to award her an Honorary Doctorate in Sports Management.



Full story here https://t.co/rZIzYURUy2#CPUTAutumnGrad2024 #WeAreCPUT pic.twitter.com/Z3UosIfnQH — CPUT (@CPUT) April 24, 2024 “Desiree’s success story means that many young females could well emulate her accomplishments in their own careers, whether it be business, technology or public service. “Through hard work, persistence and her exceptional high standards Desiree Ellis has become a hero to many South Africans and, because of her challenged upbringing, she especially relates to and inspires so many women in our disadvantaged communities.”

Ellis has won four successive Cosafa Cup titles between 2017 and 2020, to go with her four Confederation of African Football (CAF) Women’s Coach of the Year awards. But the highlight of her career was South Africa’s first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 and her two-time qualification with Banyana Banyana for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2019 and 2023. The latest edition ended with a last-16 finish, the highest South Africa has reached in any Fifa World Cup.

“We always say it’s all about the team, and if the team does well, the individual will stand out,” Ellis said. Banyana coach Ellis to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate

🗞⤵️https://t.co/c8yBSFU1OI — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) April 23, 2024 “I work with a fantastic group of players, technical staff and support staff, and together, we make it happen.