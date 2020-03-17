Bonteheuwel's Carenechia Jaftha, 12, makes it into Western Province athletics team

Cape Town - A Grade 6 learner from Arcadia Primary School in Bonteheuwel has been acknowledged for her athletic ability by making it into the Western Province athletics team. Carenechia Jaftha, 12, joined the Bonteheuwel Central Athletics club in 2018 and has since been an avid runner and soccer player. Her mother, Carmen Jaftha, said out of all the primary schools in Bonteheuwel, her daughter was the only one who was chosen to represent Western Province. Carenechia’s class teacher, Marina Petersen, said: “She stayed in breaks to catch up on school work, and she coped. She keeps a balance between her extramural and academics. I shared with my class that she is going through to Western Province and had to have a tracksuit. The class decided to bring money and have a cake sale to raise funds. I am extremely proud of Carenechia.” Principal, Suleiman Stanley, said since Carenechia started at the school, she had always been a part of the school’s athletics fraternity.

“She is a natural athlete. Last year, one of the teachers, Miss Shamiela Burns, encouraged our learners to join an athletics club in Bonteheuwel. Since the school closed last year, it was Burns that assisted them with training on a daily basis, throughout December and January.

He explained: “There are 15 primary schools in Bonteheuwel. Each school has about 100 athletes per team, so from the 1 500 athletes in Bonteheuwel, Carenechia was the only one who made it through to the Western Province team, so for Arcadia Primary, that is a major achievement.

“She has a great future ahead. She is extremely strong. I want to wish her everything of the best and we will definitely support her wherever we can,” said Stanley.

Carenechia said: “I’m very grateful to the Lord for my achievement, and also for representing Western Province. I hope I can get sponsors and I can be taken to the next level.

“I also want to thank my mother for always being there for me. She is also my inspiration and I couldn’t do it without her.”

Carenechia said some items needed were starting blocks for the track, training takkies, sportswear and a timing watch.

To donate, Carmen Jaftha can be reached on 0604872074.

[email protected]