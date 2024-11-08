Bronishia Hess, the new Springbok from Strand on the ball

Cape Town - What started out as a dream to play for the U20 Springbok Women’s team is now a reality for Bronishia Hess, 19, from Strand, who put in hours of hard work to make the squad. Hess joined the Junior Boks in October and it all started with the U20 National Week for girls in Johannesburg at Queens High School, where they played against Valke, Golden Lions and Border Under 20.

“It’s not just an honour but it’s a privilege to be part of the Junior Bok team and finding out that I was one of the 28 players that got chosen for the Junior Springbok team. “It was just exciting and I felt like all the hard work that I put in this entire year wasn’t for nothing. “I have a goal to work towards and I am going to achieve that goal, so I felt honoured to be part of the 28 squad.

“It was always my dream to wear the green and gold. “I was part of the senior women’s training squad, but because of my age, I wasn’t allowed to play at senior level yet so I had to work harder and harder for what I want to be and to put that green and gold jersey over my head.” Hess started playing rugby at the age of 10 and joined the Western Province team in 2019 when she was just 14, and played U16 in Johannesburg at Jeppe High School.

She now wears the Number 8 green and gold jersey with pride and says her dreams are to join her sister, Shaunique Hess, who plays for the Springbok Senior Women’s Team. “What I enjoy about playing rugby is meeting new people and finally stepping out of my comfort zone and just being part of a team from different races and cultures.” Hess plays for the Elsies River United Rugby Football Club and is the second Junior Bok to make the U20 Women’s team, the first being Kelly Mckenna from Elsies River.