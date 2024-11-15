Bumper sporting start to the weekend as SA teams play their hearts out

South African sports fans are in for a royal treat this weekend, with the Proteas Men’s cricket team, Bafana Bafana and the Springboks all set to do battle. Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations yesterday after South Sudan beat Congo Brazzaville 3-2 at home.

The shock result meant that Bafana Bafana progressed to next year’s showpiece in Morocco, even before meeting Group K leaders Uganda at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala (3pm SA time start) in their penultimate fixture today. Hugo Broos’ team will then wrap up their qualifying campaign against South Sudan at Cape Town Stadium next Tuesday (6pm). The Belgian tactician Broos also became the first Bafana coach to reach a Nations Cup tournament back-to-back.

Bafana Bafana qualifies for AFCON!!!#BafanaPride#AfconQualifier pic.twitter.com/WtnsyC27LD — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) November 14, 2024 The last time Bafana achieved this feat was in 2013, when Gordan Igesund led the team in a home Afcon before Ephraim ‘Shakes’ Mashaba guided the side in the 2015 event. Bafana’s chances against Uganda today and South Sudan on Tuesday have been boosted by the return of Mothobi Mvala, Siyabonga Ngezana and Thalente Mbatha.

The Proteas’ Men’s team will be hoping to put similar smiles on the faces of South Africans when they face India in a final T20 International at the Wanderers in Johannesburg this evening (5pm start). Aiden Markram’s side have been well-supported in the three preceding matches at Kingsmead in Durban, St George’s Park in Gqeberha and SuperSport Park in Centurion, and another capacity crowd is expected at the ‘Bullring’ tonight. The Final Showdown!🫡



— Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) November 15, 2024 India currently lead the series 2-1, and the South Africans will be hoping to level up matters with a victory and share the spoils at least, having lost the T20 World Cup final to the visitors at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados in late June. The toast of South African sport, the four-time world-champion Springboks, will round off the weekend’s action by taking on England in a mouth-watering clash at Twickenham Stadium in London tomorrow night (7.40pm SA time kick-off). Coach Rassie Erasmus made 12 changes to the team on Thursday from the one that defeated Scotland 32-15 in last week’s Test at Murrayfield.

A welcome return for Wilco Louw as the #Springboks made 12 changes to their starting team to face England in London on Saturday 💚![CDATA[]]>💛#ForeverGreenForeverGold — Springboks (@Springboks) November 14, 2024 Only lock Eben Etzebeth, loosehead prop Ox Nche and hooker Bongi Mbonambi retain their starting jerseys. Erasmus, who has been criticised in the English media for the usage of his ‘Bomb Squad’ in the build-up to the Twickenham Test, opted for an entirely new backline that will be spearheaded by the attacking talents of flyhalf Manie Libbok and scrumhalf Grant Williams.