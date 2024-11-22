Cameron Hanekom as the 52nd Springbok this year underlines Rassie Erasmus’ depth plan

Rassie Erasmus, the mastermind behind South African rugby’s resurgence, has always had an eye on the future, particularly post-2023 Rugby World Cup. His ambitious plan? To cultivate squad depth, while eyeing the defence of their title at the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

What’s remarkable about this season is not just the strategy behind the scenes, but the tangible success that has accompanied it. 52 players over 13 Test matches in 2024 🤯



Rassie really is taking squad depth to a whole new level 📈



Jean Kleyn will start, Cameron Hanekom is on the bench.#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/ZBcl7lV5NB

— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 19, 2024 This year, the Springboks have navigated through 12 Tests, with a remarkable tally of 10 victories despite fielding an ever-changing line-up. The only blemishes on their record were narrow defeats against Ireland and Argentina, both lost by a single point.

Yet, in each of the other matches, even when not firing on all cylinders, the Boks have demonstrated an uncanny ability to pull through for the win, most recently over England (29-20) and Scotland (32-15). After briefly losing their status as the world’s No 1 team to Ireland, the South Africans reclaimed their top spot with a seamless UK tour thus far, underscoring the effectiveness of Erasmus’ strategy. Tomorrow at the Millennium Stadium (7.40pm kick-off), when young replacement loose forward Cameron Hanekom takes to the field for the first time against Wales in Cardiff, he will become the 52nd player to represent the Boks this season.

This sheer number reflects Erasmus’ commitment to integration and development as the world champions also aim for an unbeaten UK tour. The Springboks have managed to rotate on this tour very well - with only one player starting every match - Ox Nche.



Alongside this, every player who toured will get game-time and every player deemed a “first-choice 23” player has been given at least 2 matches.



🧵 More below 👇 pic.twitter.com/onvDnTH3Qc

— Angus (@AnalystGus) November 19, 2024 To illustrate this point further, consider the resilience shown by players like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and returning fullback Aphelele Fassi during their outings against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship. The contributions of lock Ruan Nortjé and loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp — the latter stepping in for injured double World Cup winner Steven Kitshoff — is testament to the formidable depth Erasmus has fostered.

That has continued this week against Wales, with Thomas du Toit shifting from tighthead prop to loosehead for the rested Ox Nche against Wales, while Wilco Louw returns to start at No 3. Erasmus and his coaching staff have succeeded in cultivating an environment where players are offered the chance to perform without the crippling pressure of having to constantly prove themselves. Few, if any, other rugby nations can claim to produce talent under such conditions.

Welsh coach Warren Gatland acknowledged this week the commendable depth the Boks have been developing, particularly with some “older guys” unlikely to reach the next World Cup. The next centurion for the Springboks?



Rassie Erasmus is hoping Willie le Roux can celebrate his 100th Springbok cap next year at home 💯🇿🇦#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/GcgsULG60z

— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) November 19, 2024 But it appears that Gatland may not fully grasp the depth of Erasmus’ foresight. This strategy also aims to prolong the careers of invaluable stalwarts.

For example, there was no rush to get Willie le Roux to his 100th cap in November; the focus instead shifted to giving Fassi international exposure to northern-hemisphere conditions. Tomorrow’s match against Wales will serve as a perfect platform for Hanekom’s debut, marking the beginning of his journey towards 2027. Under Erasmus, the Boks are not just winning matches, but they are staying ahead in terms of innovation in an ever-changing rugby landscape.

Meanwhile, SA Rugby announced yesterday that former SA A coach Johan Ackermann will return home and join the Junior Springboks as a consultant.

Ackermann has coached abroad for the last seven years in England and Japan respectively. Before he left, he coached the Lions and reached three consecutive Super Rugby finals with the Johannesburg side. He will join the Junior Bok set-up in January.