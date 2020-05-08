Cape karate dojo needs help combating hunger with donations for vulnerable

Cape Town - Samurai Claremont Karate Dojo has appealed for support with its food fund-raising efforts for pupils at Capricorn Primary school and the surrounding Vrygrond community. The centre, which also offers warrior fitness and boxing tutelage, has been conducting classes via Zoom during the lockdown. Principal instructor Sensei Bruce van Rensburg said the dojo was started in 1967. “Fifty-three years ago my teacher, Shihan Chris Thompson, chose the name Samurai to represent his dojo and what it stands for. Samurai means ‘to serve’, which has always been its essential drive. “A drive to serve all, regardless from where you come from. Samurai has always thrived in attracting, building and continuing to build the best human beings with courage, respect and confidence."

As many as 50 pupils train at the centre, some of whom attend Capricorn Primary School. More than 500 children have been involved since its inception.

Van Rensburg said: “Two of the youngsters that started at the age of nine are now 19 years old. Both matriculated last year and are doing karate as professionals.

“A successful outreach programme is a programme that encourages those to give back to their communities from where they come from, as is the case with these two fine young men, Luciano Jacobs and Bryson Bande.

“Many of the children at Capricorn Primary School rely on a single meal a day, which the school provides. With Covid-19 it has brought many challenges.”

All of the funds raised will assist the school in buying food hampers to be distributed in Vrygrond, he added.

Capricorn Primary principal Siddieka Hassen said the partnership between the school and the dojo started in 2010.

“Our learners are typical township kids prone to picking fights, easily angered and often reactive.

"It may seem counter-intuitive but our social worker decided to harness this negative energy into something positive by bringing Sensei Bruce on board,” Hassen added.

Prior to the lockdown, the school had fed 740 pupils two meals a day, Monday to Friday.

“Unfortunately, since we have closed we are unable to do so. All the proceeds raised will be used to purchase food parcels which will be issued to our most needy families,” Hassen said.

Donations can be made directly into the school's NPO bank account: Capricorn Primary School; Nedbank Tokai 104309; Account number: 1043082646; Swift NEDSZAJJ; Reference: SAMURAI your name.

