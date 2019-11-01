The Cape Argus spoke to a few Capetonians about how they felt about South Africa having come this far.
Sonwabile Mabuwa from Zonnebloem said he watched every match since the tournament began, avidly supporting the Springboks.
“South Africa has the potential to win the World Cup with the rugby style they have, because we have a very solid defensive unit with our captain Siya Kolisi and other players in that position, and our boys are of a world-class standard.
“The Springboks have a good chance of winning, but we shouldn’t underestimate England because they are a really strong side.”