Locals get in the spirit at a rugby fan zone in Tygervalley Shopping Centre in Cape Town. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - With the final of the Rugby World Cup taking place on Saturday, many South Africans are eagerly awaiting the big game, hopeful that the Springboks will beat England. The Cape Argus spoke to a few Capetonians about how they felt about South Africa having come this far. Sonwabile Mabuwa from Zonnebloem said he watched every match since the tournament began, avidly supporting the Springboks. “South Africa has the potential to win the World Cup with the rugby style they have, because we have a very solid defensive unit with our captain Siya Kolisi and other players in that position, and our boys are of a world-class standard. “The Springboks have a good chance of winning, but we shouldn’t underestimate England because they are a really strong side.”

Laary Snell, a pensioner from Strandfontein said he did not watch every match religiously, but has constantly been updated by friends and family.

“I do hope that we win, but I am not really a big sporting fan,” Snell said.

Megan Leaf-Wright from Observatory said she would be watching the match at a bar with her colleague on Saturday. “We are all eagerly anticipating an exciting final, my colleagues have even started a poll trying to guess who will take the cup.

“I grew up with brothers and so I have always really been interested in rugby,” Leaf-Wright said.

Many South Africans will be using the final as an opportunity to enjoy festivities with family and friends.

Amanda Njegele from Vredehoek said: “I will be enjoying the match with friends and whether the Springboks win or lose, it will be an opportunity to have fun and enjoy good food and company; I am always patriotic, regardless of the sport.”

The Rugby World Cup has also presented itself as an opportunity for South Africans of different races to unite.

“I will watch the match at an open market in Sea Point where culturally-diverse people come together to support the Springboks,” said Lorna August from Kuils River.

“My son and his rugby friends from school taught me all I know about the game, so I am not clueless at all as I watch the matches.”

The highly anticipated match will be broadcast live on SABC 2 and Supersport 1 at 11am.

