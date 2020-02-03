Plato said the much-loved Cape Town Big Walk has grown to become the third largest social event of its kind on the Mother City’s social calendar.
Since 2000, this community walk has been bringing people together from different backgrounds. Plato said the walk was a celebration of the diversity enjoyed by all residents in Cape Town.
“On behalf of the City of Cape Town, we would like to congratulate the organisers for keeping this wonderful tradition going We are proud to be celebrating two decades of this wonderful family event.
“(The walk) enables our residents and visitors to make new friends and engage on a fun and scenic route through our beautiful city,” Plato said.