Cape Town Big Walk aims to secure 20 000 entrants









The Big Walk has grown to become the third-largest social event of its kind on the Mother City’s social calendar, says mayor Dan Plato. Picture: Cape Town - Cape Town mayor Dan Plato, has extended his congratulations and support to the organisers of the Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW) - presented by Double O cold drinks. Plato said the much-loved Cape Town Big Walk has grown to become the third largest social event of its kind on the Mother City’s social calendar. Since 2000, this community walk has been bringing people together from different backgrounds. Plato said the walk was a celebration of the diversity enjoyed by all residents in Cape Town. “On behalf of the City of Cape Town, we would like to congratulate the organisers for keeping this wonderful tradition going We are proud to be celebrating two decades of this wonderful family event. “(The walk) enables our residents and visitors to make new friends and engage on a fun and scenic route through our beautiful city,” Plato said.

The City has been a strategic partner to the event since inception. According to CTBW marketing and sponsorships director Elias Parker, the support received from the City has been invaluable.

“As our event grew in numbers, we knew that we needed to lean on the expertise and logistical support from the City.

“We built up a wonderful partnership with the events and disaster management teams and law enforcement to run a safe, family-oriented event that meets international standards.”

The Cape Town Big Walk takes place on Sunday, March 22 from the Cape Town Stadium. The route proceeds along the Sea Point Promenade and ends at the Green Point Track.

Be part of this historic event by signing up for either the 5km or 10km walk or the 8km run, catering for all fitness levels.

Organisers hope to cross the 20000 entry mark, in honour of the 20th anniversary.

Entries at R45 a person. Visit Webtickets or any Pick ‘n Pay store.

* For more information, send a message to the CTBW WhatsApp Hotline on 0710519460, or call Saaid Waggie 0216371607.