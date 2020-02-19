Cape Town Big Walk dedicated to fight against GBV









The Cape Town Big Walk turns 20 next year, which a theme dedicated to highlighting the issue of gender-based violence. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW) will be supporting a number of non-profit and community-based organisations that are working to transform the lives of men, women and children in the health, education and gender-based violence (GBV) spaces. Event convener Elias Parker said: “This year, we have decided to mark our 20th year by putting a spotlight on the resistance against gender-based violence. "We believe that if we stand together as a united community, we will be able to eradicate all forms of abuse that affect our women and children,” said Parker. The Big Walk initially started out as a fund-raiser for the Islamic Library back in 2000 and has grown to include other notable beneficiaries such as the Academia Library, the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, PinkDrive and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children. “Every step you take as a participant is a step towards creating a better life for a sick child and creating educational opportunities for the disadvantaged,” he added.

The race has achieved iconic status and is now the largest sporting event of its kind in Africa. The City of Cape Town, which is a strategic partner, has accredited this event as the third-largest social sporting event on the Cape Town social calendar.

The CTBW is proudly supported by Wholesun Bread and Double O cooldrinks and is set to take place on Sunday, March 22.

There will be a 5km and 10km fun walk and an 8km run from the Cape Town Stadium. Participants will then proceed along the Sea Point Promenade before finishing off at Hamilton Rugby Club ground.

Parker appealed to prospective walkers to register early. “With this being our 20th anniversary event, we would like to meet the 20000-entry mark. This is a historic event for Cape Town It is our collective legacy.”

Register online at www.webtickets.com or in-store at any Pick n Pay outlet. For more information on the CTBW, call Saaid Waggie on 0216371607 or see the official website: www.capetownbigwalk.com

Cape Argus