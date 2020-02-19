Event convener Elias Parker said: “This year, we have decided to mark our 20th year by putting a spotlight on the resistance against gender-based violence.
"We believe that if we stand together as a united community, we will be able to eradicate all forms of abuse that affect our women and children,” said Parker.
The Big Walk initially started out as a fund-raiser for the Islamic Library back in 2000 and has grown to include other notable beneficiaries such as the Academia Library, the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, PinkDrive and the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Abused Women and Children.
“Every step you take as a participant is a step towards creating a better life for a sick child and creating educational opportunities for the disadvantaged,” he added.