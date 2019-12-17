The Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW) will be hosting this walk for the 20th time next year. It is a proud moment to be celebrated since the whole idea of a Big Walk was implemented by a group of individuals coming from the Cape Flats.
Wholesun Bread spokesperson, Shabodien Roomanay said: “This is an event that was conceptualised, implemented and sustained by an organisation rooted in the Cape Flats and we are proud of it.”
Roomanay said that supporting such an event serves many functions. There is an encouragement to live a healthy lifestyle and contribute towards creating a literate community in the face of rapid technological and human advances.
“Literature and the search for knowledge is at the core of this event. Wholesun Bread is therefore an organisation that supports such initiatives,” he said.