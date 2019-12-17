Cape Town Big Walk’s 20th year









Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town2019 for The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk 2019 presented by Double O. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The Mother City’s biggest fun walk will be returning next year and the public is encouraged to participate in this ever-growing event and join, also promoting a healthy lifestyle. The Cape Town Big Walk (CTBW) will be hosting this walk for the 20th time next year. It is a proud moment to be celebrated since the whole idea of a Big Walk was implemented by a group of individuals coming from the Cape Flats. Wholesun Bread spokesperson, Shabodien Roomanay said: “This is an event that was conceptualised, implemented and sustained by an organisation rooted in the Cape Flats and we are proud of it.” Roomanay said that supporting such an event serves many functions. There is an encouragement to live a healthy lifestyle and contribute towards creating a literate community in the face of rapid technological and human advances. “Literature and the search for knowledge is at the core of this event. Wholesun Bread is therefore an organisation that supports such initiatives,” he said.

The first event drew a record number of 7000 amateur walkers at the time. The walk has since grown over the years and has successfully surpassed the 20000 entry mark by its sixth year. The CTBW supports a number of non-profit organisations, particularly those in the health and education sector.

Chief executive of PinkDrive, a beneficiary of the event, Noeleen Kotschan, said: “2020 marks the second year that PinkDrive is involved with this event. It is an amazing privilege to be part of this milestone. We thank the event organisers and Dr Parker.”

Kotschan said with the public participating it means they are helping organisations such as PinkDrive to continue with touching lives.

“Participants will also be taking responsibility for their own health care. We invite each and every participant to show their support in solidarity and wear pink during the walk.”

She said people should walk for those undergoing treatment, those who had died and the survivors.

“But most importantly walk for yourselves”.

For more information visit: http://capetownbigwalk.com/#eventinfo

Cape Argus