President of FC Kapstadt Zaid Omar with Lourens De Waal, Managing Director of Lucky Star. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Now in its ninth year, the Kapstadt Cup will now be known as the Lucky Star Cup, with this year's three-day event promising to be the biggest yet. Over the next few weeks, the Lucky Star Cup will be announcing a few exciting additions including the inclusion of a junior contingent from a leading Premier Soccer League club.

Details will also be revealed about the line-up of top artists that will open the Lucky Star Cup this year – an occasion that has become a glamorous affair in Cape Town.

“The Lucky Star Cup goes to the heart of grassroots development, which presents the greatest opportunities for building skills, teamwork, positive values and personal growth,” explains Lourens De Waal, Managing Director of Lucky Star.

“We’re passionate about the youth, about football and development, and about a healthy lifestyle. This is where it all starts for these young players, where they get a taste for the excitement and possibilities of the game. It gives them exposure to some of the best upcoming players, teams and coaches in the country. It is where they take their first steps towards becoming professional footballers.”



FC Kapstadt, the organisers and hosts of the Lucky Star Cup since inception, is excited by the possibilities of the partnership.

“It started off as a local competition. Now it attracts teams from across the country,” said Zaid Omar, President of FC Kapstadt.

“With Lucky Star’s support the Lucky Star Cup has the impetus to become Africa’s first international grassroots football festival that will attract teams from across the globe. That is our ultimate goal.

“At FC Kapstadt, we believe that the grassroots level is the most important phase of an athlete’s development and it is so often overlooked. With the right encouragement and coaching, a career can be made from the game with a host of positive attributes acquired along the way. The club is grateful and honoured to have Lucky Star behind this exciting competition.”

Omar says FC Kapstadt’s youth football philosophy emphasises grassroots football development. This formula has seen it becoming the most successful grassroots football club in the Mother City over the past 10 years. The Lucky Star Cup provides young footballers a platform to advance their game, get the chance to be noticed and to enjoy an unforgettable experience. The annual event is also powerful vehicle for social cohesion, community development and positive change.

“There is no true development without competition,” says Omar. “That’s why a worldclass grassroots football festival is so crucial. Players can measure their skills and styles against some of the best players in their age group in a friendly but competitive environment.”

Due to its success, there is an unprecedented demand for entry from all over the country and even from further afield.

Over the past nine years, local media has billed the Kapstadt Cup as the Mother City’s Premier Grassroots Football Festival and the event has embraced this slogan.

Spectators, who will descend on the Hartleyvale Stadium and Malta Park precincts in Observatory from the 4 to 6 October 2019, can expect a football feast to remember.

President of FC Kapstadt Zaid Omar. Picture: Supplied