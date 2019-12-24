Christmas wish fulfilled for ex-boxer after search for mentor ends with reunion









Former professional boxer Gordon ‘Lightfoot’ Adams, for the first time in more than 40 years, reconnected with the man who introduced him to the sport, Johnny Abrahams, 81. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Erstwhile professional boxer Gordon “Lightfoot” Adams got his Christmas wish, thanks to the Cape Argus, after his story about his search for his boxing coach and mentor, Johnny Abrahams, was published. Now a retired boxer, Adams coaches young boys and girls in Manenberg the very skill and discipline in which he was schooled. At the age of 17, Bonteheuwel-born Adams was introduced to boxing by Abrahams and a Mr Solomons while playing soccer barefoot in Bonteheuwel. Solomons has since passed on, but Abrahams, 81, has been working in the community, continuing his efforts to train both old and young in various sporting activities. Abrahams trains and coaches girls netball, and boys, soccer and boxing. The last time the pair had been in the same room was when Adams had fought at the Good Hope Centre during the ’80s. After the fight, Adams moved on to travel throughout the country, and communication between the two was subsequently lost.

Adams approached Cape Argus to assist with efforts to reunite him with his mentor, saying he would like to pay special thanks to his boxing mentor this Christmas.

“It’s because of this man that I became a professional boxer. If it wasn’t for this man, I wouldn’t be where I am today. This man saved my life,” said Adams.

Seated side-by-side in Abrahams’ home in Strandfontein, the two were overcome with nostalgia and shared fond memories of the past.

Abrahams said his boxing career started at 13, when he was approached by two brothers while playing in the street and asked if he would like to join them at the boxing club.

“I was bullied a lot as a young boy. I wasn’t a strong boy. Even my eldest brother bullied me. Maybe I was too nice a guy,” said Abrahams.

He asked his mother if he could join the boxing club and she happily agreed and gave him money to join. Soon after training with them, the coach asked if he would like to participate in a boxing match. In his first match, Abrahams was made to fight a heavyweight champion.

“The guy standing on the other side of the ring looked 10 feet taller than me, because he was in this ring many times and it was my first time. Unfortunately, I knew that and it made me more scared.”

Abrahams said of Adams, “This boy here next to me, as a coach I was watching him and he was always tall and right at the back. I used to teach them how to kick and this guy had tall legs and in my mind, it just said to me Gordon Lightfoot. I gave all the boys nicknames that just come into my brain.”

Teary-eyed, Abrahams told of the supportive role his wife played throughout his career, owing his success to her.

“Violet Doreen Abrahams. That woman made me a champion.”

