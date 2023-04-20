Countdown to the first ever Netball World Cup hosted in Africa begins

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town announced its readiness to host the 10-day Netball World Cup from July 28 to August 6. South Africa will be the first African country to host the Netball World Cup.

With the City celebrating the 100 days countdown, the event held at the CTICC ended at the corner of lower Long Street and Walter Sisulu Avenue where Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis formally unveiled a street mural with a painting of Table Mountain, a Protea flower and a ball. Hill-Lewis also announced that during the world cup, right in front of CTICC, Walter Sisulu Ave will be turned into a fan park where supporters can gather to watch the series of games. “As the host City we are pulling out all the stops to make sure that this will be a beautiful World Cup. Today we announced that there will be a fan zone park and unveiled a street mural, even though one cannot come to the venue to watch games, they can easily come here, there will be screams and exhibition matches for everyone in the city to participate in.”

The street mural adds to a list the City commissioned across the metro since last July to raise awareness in the lead up to the upcoming international netball tournament. The large artwork will remain on the road surface for the next few months and will be part of Cape Town's official fan park for the event. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) The City of Cape Town unveiled the latest mural commemorating the Netball World Cup outside the CTICC, which will be the home of the quadrennial tournament for two weeks in July. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) The life-size artwork, paying homage to Cape Town's netball heritage and the Mother City, is situated on Lower Long Street between Walter Sisulu Avenue and Wharf Street. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, who attended the countdown, made an announcement pledging that all South Africans must wear their netball T-shirts every Friday in support of the World Cup. "Today, we commit ourselves to host a magnificent and unforgettable World Cup. In the name of African Unity whose people we pledge not to fail and the cause that must never be betrayed, today we say in unison 'Malibongwe igama lamakhosikazi, Wathint'abafazi Wathint'mbokodo'. "South Africa at work, at home and abroad please wear your netball T-shirts every Friday. Netball SA we salute you. The sun shall never set on such glorious human effort," Kodwa said.