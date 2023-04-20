Countdown to the first ever Netball World Cup hosted in Africa begins

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town announced its readiness to host the 10-day Netball World Cup from July 28 to August 6.
South Africa will be the first African country to host the Netball World Cup.
With the City celebrating the 100 days countdown, the event held at the CTICC ended at the corner of lower Long Street and Walter Sisulu Avenue where Mayor Geordin Hill Lewis formally unveiled a street mural with a painting of Table Mountain, a Protea flower and a ball.
Hill-Lewis also announced that during the world cup, right in front of CTICC, Walter Sisulu Ave will be turned into a fan park where supporters can gather to watch the series of games.
“As the host City we are pulling out all the stops to make sure that this will be a beautiful World Cup. Today we announced that there will be a fan zone park and unveiled a street mural, even though one cannot come to the venue to watch games, they can easily come here, there will be screams and exhibition matches for everyone in the city to participate in.”
Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa, who attended the countdown, made an announcement pledging that all South Africans must wear their netball T-shirts every Friday in support of the World Cup.
“Today, we commit ourselves to host a magnificent and unforgettable World Cup. In the name of African Unity whose people we pledge not to fail and the cause that must never be betrayed, today we say in unison ‘Malibongwe igama lamakhosikazi, Wathint’abafazi Wathint’mbokodo’.
“South Africa at work, at home and abroad please wear your netball T-shirts every Friday. Netball SA we salute you. The sun shall never set on such glorious human effort,” Kodwa said.
UBUYILE U-PHILLIP:— Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture (@zizikodwa) April 19, 2023
Today marks 100 days before the start of NetBall World Cup to be hosted for the 1st time in the african continent; Cape Town 28 July- 6 August 2023. pic.twitter.com/QNkZP8b0wM
MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport Anroux Marais said: “Ahead of the World Cup, as the department of Cultural Affairs and Sport we rolled out netball courts to leave a sustainable legacy in every community in our province. We also have fan parks and viewing points right across the province in all our municipalities.
“Women in sports are one of our priorities and this World Cup will provide opportunity for all our young players in all our communities, not only in Cape Town but all over the province.
“We are more than ready to host, remembering that this World Cup is not only for Cape Town but for Africa and most importantly for South Africa therefore let us all unite to make this one of our most successful and enjoyable events ever,” Marais said.