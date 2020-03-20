Covid-19: Cyclists expected to race Cape Epic donate bikes to help deaf community

Cape Town - Two competitive cyclists have decided to donate their Swiss-made bicycles to help the deaf community. René Haselbacher, a retired professional cyclist from Austria, and Robbie Hunter, a retired cyclist from South Africa, were meant to participate in the Cape Epic Tour which was cancelled because of Covid-19. The cyclists had planned to participate in the eight-day and seven-stage event. They would have raced for Med-El Implants, an Austrian hearing implant manufacturer that donated a cochlear implant for the cause. The pair will however continue their mission to provide a recipient the funds for the surgery. The bicycles together are worth R320 000. The money will be used to cover rehabilitation for the recipient, and any financial maintenance from the surgery. The cyclists are working in partnership with Cape Hearing Implant (CHI), a non-government organisation that works to help underprivileged deaf people in need of cochlear implants.

The organisation’s Dr Louis Hofmeyr will perform the surgery free of charge.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the recipient to receive this gift of hearing and possibly speech and language. In the case that the recipient is a child, it is nothing short of amazing,” he said.

Haselbacher said he was motivated by a deaf member of his family.

“I have worked with Med-El for some time, and I now have understanding of cochlear implants and how they can help people who are deaf. I want to share that information and spread hope,” he said.

Lisa-Marie Fourie, an advocate for hearing loss who has had an implant, and who works with CHI, said hearing was a gift for someone who previously could not hear.

“It just happened that I could be part of this initiative. I like sport and also in my own capacity as a cochlear implant patient I decided to use my own story and platform to create awareness for this cause. It is a good angle for people and the cycling community to also see that cochlear implant users are not limited in this regard,” she said.

Hunter said being part of the initiative had taught him to appreciate being able to hear.

“Being able to help change a person’s life in such a drastic way has left a life lasting impression on me,” he said.

René Haselbacher and Robbie Hunter who are donating their special Swiss bicycles.

[email protected]