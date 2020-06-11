Cyclists warned after spike in bike-jacking incidents around Cape Town
PPA, with a membership of about 14000 members, is one of South Africa’s largest cycling groups, advocating for the safety of cyclists. PPA chairperson Rens Rezelman said they had experienced a spike in bike-jacking incidents since the start of alert level 4 in May.
“There were numerous bike-jacking incidents around the country within that first week. Criminals were quick to calculate that cyclists could only leave their premises at 6am for a short time period until 9am, so bike-jackers anticipated this exodus from the suburbs and reacted accordingly,” said Rezelman.
“Furthermore, 6am meant it was dark for many people, so cyclists would have lights on and criminals would be able to hide in the dark. Ironic that these safety devices (lights and bright clothing) alerted criminals to where cyclists were.”
He added: “We have seen hot spots in the past on the Ou Wapad near Noordhoek, up to the Mast on Constantiaberg, on the lower trails near UCT - the list goes on. Many of these criminals have been caught or chased away and then the frequency of crime in that particular spot dissipates again.”
Rezelman urged cyclists and runners to not exercise alone (while being mindful of physical distancing) and to do so in well-populated and well-lit areas.
Premier Security Manager Nicholas Ansell confirmed that there had been a spike in crime over the past two weeks, specifically on Steenberg Road in Tokai between Ou Kaapse Weg and Reddam Avenue.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus