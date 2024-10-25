Desiree Ellis wants Banyana Banyana players to ‘raise their hand’ against Denmark

African champions Banyana Banyana will have to conjure up something special if they hope to impress against Denmark in Aalborg this evening (6pm SA time kick-off). After defeating hosts Morocco to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in 2022 and then reaching the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup, Banyana’s form took a dip, and they failed to qualify for the women’s tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Since then, the process of rebuilding started, and in June, the South Africans played lowly Senegal (No 83 world-ranked) in two friendlies in Dakar and came away with a win and a draw. Denmark, with their lofty 12th world ranking, should prove too strong for Banyana (No 50), who will be handicapped by the absence of four players who were unable to obtain visas. Nevertheless, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will look for improved performances all-round against the two-time World Cup quarter-finalists.

“The enthusiasm was there, and we were able to work on a few things. We haven’t played in a couple of months, and it was just pleasing have them to work together. I thought it went really well.” Since the team last worked out as a group in June, Ellis was surprised about how slick the training session went. “I was really impressed because, after a long while away from the group, it’s not what you expect. I think the players are really committed to doing well on this tour,” said Ellis.

“We know we’re going to create opportunities, and we need to start landing more shots on target. “If you have more shots on target, you have more opportunities to score. It’s down to our performance to create those opportunities. “I think our performance will bring a good result, because sometimes we can play badly and still win.

