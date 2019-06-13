The SA Majorettes and Cheerleading Association’s National Championship takes place from June 23 to 25 in East London. Supplied

Cape Town - A group of girls from different areas in the Northern Suburbs will soon strut their stuff at the South African Majorettes and Cheerleading Association’s (Samca) National Championship in East London later this month. The 31 girls from the Durbanville Majorettes Club are from various areas such as Delft, Wallacedene, Brackenfell and Kraaifontein. They will be in East London from June 23 to 25 for the Samca championship.

The girls have a strong passion for the majorettes and cheerleading sport which also developed through their dedicated coaches, Kyla and Carey Connor.

“It’s humbling to remember that we used to go from school to school signing up girls in 2018 and have made such headway in a short space of time,” says the club’s founder Yvonne Viljoen.

Viljoen said that it was each girl’s dedication to the sport that kept the team united.

She hoped that they would learn some of the fundamental values that a sport such as drum majorettes had to offer. “This is a life-changing event for most of these girls, a game-changing opportunity to show them that life is more than hardship.

“It would be fulfilling to watch these girls march on a national level for the very first time, representing the Western Cape.”

The club was established through five women who were interested in community development and sportsmanship.

The club is at the early stages but has already become a member of the Western Province Majorettes and Cheerleading Association (WPMCA) in the president’s league within only nine months.

Having participated in the WPMCA Champ of Champions 2019 Provincial Competition on June 8 at Hottentots Holland High, the club was placed first in the Primary School Presidents League of the Western Province.

If the public would like to play a part in helping these girls, please visit the fundraising platform https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/durbanville-majorettes.