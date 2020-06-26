Eddie Michael, ‘Big Walk Man’, dies aged 79

Cape Town - Eddie Michael dominated the local big walk scene and his name became synonymous with the sport. He died, aged 79, on Wednesday. Michael, who was also a Spartan Harriers member, was a regular 80km winner. “Eddie also won the London to Brighton race in spite of getting lost along the route. Our condolences go out to Eddie’s family and friends in this difficult time,” the club posted on Facebook. Michael was born in Plumstead but spent most of his life in Lotus River after his family had been forcibly removed under apartheid-South Africa’s Group Areas Act.

His brother Thomas said: “He was suffering and was bed-bound for more than two years with prostate cancer.

“We’ve been praying for months because there was no quality of life; he was deteriorating and this is a man who hasn’t been sick for more than 60 years. All that he knew was walking and being fit. We started the walking club in the Cape of Good Hope in 1964 because we couldn’t take part in other walks. We managed to raise funds to send Eddie to walk in the London to Brighton race.”

Another brother, Edgar, added: “His intention was not to see children go through what we went through and always tried to encourage them. He went around coaching, not charging them and taking his own time.

“I will remember Eddie in those faded red tracksuits. He used to walk every morning to and from work.”

Friend and neighbour Hishaam Mohamed, said: “Many in our community lovingly referred to him as ‘Johnny Walker’ ... the ‘Big Walk Man’ striding along the M5.”

Michael is also survived by his widow Grace, sister Linda, son Nigel and daughter Kendahl Peskin.

