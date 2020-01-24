Everything to know about the Match in Africa between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal









There are only two weeks left before the much-anticipated match between tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in Cape Town. Picture: Dita Alangkara/AP Cape Town - The much-anticipated match between tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal is inching closer, with only two weeks left before they face each in Cape Town. The event is set to take place at the Cape Town Stadium on 7 February 2020 at 8.30pm. The Match in Africa is the 6th edition of this event, but the first to be played in Africa. The event will feature a celebrity curtain-raiser match, local entertainers, interactive fun with the crowd, a world record attempt to set the world record for most attendees at a tennis match- and the highlight – the match between 20-time Grand Slam Champion Roger Federer and 18-time Grand Slam Champion and rival Rafael Nadal. Earlier this week the official Match in Africa official Twitter account launched with a message from Federer himself.

"I am very excited of course about the Match in Africa [taking place] in Cape Town, that is going to be held on February 7th. You're going to find all the details and information on this account, so please follow it.

"Match in Africa for me has been a magical experience. This is going to be the sixth one. I've played against my rivals, my friends and all for a good cause to raise funds for the Roger Federer Foundation....You're supporting me and I can't thank you enough," Federer said.

Welcome to the official #MatchinAfrica Twitter Account!

Here you'll find all the details and logistics you need ahead of the event taking place on February 7th in Cape Town, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/NreI133fFU — @MatchInAfrica (@matchinafrica) January 21, 2020

In addition to offering South African fans a once in a lifetime experience in their home country, the event has a deeper purpose - to channel all profits to the Roger Federer Foundation’s educational efforts in rural areas in Southern Africa.

The Foundation focuses on education, as this is one of the most powerful means of change in a person’s life. With a focus on the improvement of the quality of early learning, the Foundation works with local communities and leaders to affect change at a grassroots level.

As the event draws closer, more and more people are hoping to find out about logistics and a few such details were recently revealed.

Parking

There will be Park and Ride services to the match which has been implemented to reduce traffic congestion around Cape Town Stadium and offer a family friendly, safe and convenient alternative to using private vehicles.

This service is operated by the experienced Park and Ride SA team, who have been specialists in event transport since 2012 and transports more than 100 000 passengers annually to mass attended events.

The park and ride service is an integral part of the transportation and traffic management plan and arrangements have been made to ensure all buses have ease of access to the stadium and preferred parking.

Services are available from carefully selected departure points to ensure access to the majority of attendees. Buses will depart from Blue Route Mall, Tygervalley Shopping Centre, Somerset Mall and Stellenbosch.

For more information click here.

Looking for an alternative way to get to the #MatchInAfrica? We have park and ride facilities departing from Blue Route Mall, Tygervalley Shopping Centre, Somerset Mall and Stellenbosch.



For more info, or to purchase tickets, visit: https://t.co/CHdZttlKbH — @MatchInAfrica (@matchinafrica) January 23, 2020

Ticket Collection

The #MatchInAfrica tickets are available for collection from any Computicket, Shoprite, Checkers or Checkers Hyper stores. Tickets that are collected must be done by the person who made the payment, and that they are collected before proceeding to the venue.

The first Match For Africa was hosted back in 2010 in Zurich, Switzerland.

2020 will see Federer play against Nadal in Cape Town, South Africa for the #MatchInAfrica



Photo: @rogerfedererfdn pic.twitter.com/79NjTggrRT — @MatchInAfrica (@matchinafrica) January 22, 2020