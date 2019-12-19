Ex-boxer's only Christmas wish is to be reunited with his mentor









Dozens of young boys and girls of all ages attend the after school boxing club sessions in Manenberg. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Gordon “Lightfoot” Adams, 62, a former professional boxer from Bonteheuwel, has only one wish this Christmas - to be reunited with the man who “discovered” him and is responsible for his boxing success. At the age of 17, Adams was introduced to the sport during the 1970s by two outstanding men from the community, “Mr Solomons” as he was fondly referred to by his boxing apprentices, and Johnny Abrahams. Adams said he and a few friends were playing soccer in bare feet, and were told about a boxing club in Bonteheuwel. Solomons and Abrahams were coaches at the club and encouraged them to join. “It took me about a week, and then I joined the boxing club. After three years of being at the club, they told me if I want to do it professionally, then I have to join the Cape Ringside Club in Loop Street. “When we got there we saw boxing rings and all these punching bags hanging there, so we trained there.”

“They then told us they were going to train us to fight professionally and we thought what does this ‘professionally’ mean?

“We got the licence that was good for the professional ring. From there on we fought in East London, Umtata, Transkei, Durban, and here in Grand West, Good Hope Centre and at the parade.

“Through this, I saw what boxing really is. Boxing was really a lifesaving game for us.

“It kept us away from all the naughty things as children.”

Boxing coach Mr Johnny Abrahams who introduced Adams to the sport.

Unfortunately, Solomons has died, and Adams is fervently searching for Abrahams to personally thank him for encouraging him to take this specific path, one which has allowed him not only to travel throughout various parts of the country, but also to teach the intricate art and skill of boxing to dozens of young children from Manenberg.

Now, as a retired boxer, Adams trains young children in the very skill he was trained in to equip them with the same boxing and life skills he received as a youngster .

The after school training takes place from 5pm until 7pm during weekdays and is facilitated by Adams as well as two other boxing enthusiasts.

“After the years, I can see what I did in those years was really good, and it was because of Mr Abrahams and Mr Solomons.”

Gordan ‘Lightfoot’ Adams earlier in his career. Picture: Boxing Control Board

