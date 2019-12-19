At the age of 17, Adams was introduced to the sport during the 1970s by two outstanding men from the community, “Mr Solomons” as he was fondly referred to by his boxing apprentices, and Johnny Abrahams.
Adams said he and a few friends were playing soccer in bare feet, and were told about a boxing club in Bonteheuwel. Solomons and Abrahams were coaches at the club and encouraged them to join.
“It took me about a week, and then I joined the boxing club. After three years of being at the club, they told me if I want to do it professionally, then I have to join the Cape Ringside Club in Loop Street.
“When we got there we saw boxing rings and all these punching bags hanging there, so we trained there.”