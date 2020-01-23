Fish Rite Hanover Park cricket club pays tribute to its late benefactor









The Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club mourned the death of their benefactor, after being informed by his daughter of his death on December 12. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - When 95-year-old avid cricket supporter Johann Mets read about the young Hanover Park cricketers’ desire to travel to the UK and their difficulty finding funds, he did not hesitate to make their dreams a reality. This week, the Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club (FRHPCC) mourned the death of their benefactor, after being informed by his daughter of his death on December 12. The club were in need of funds to leave on a cricket tour to the UK last year after they were invited by the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation. There were cricket players from disadvantaged homes who were unable to afford travel costs, and after a call for help, a number of donations were received from sponsors which made the tour possible for the club in July. Mets was one of the sponsors who made a big difference, inspiring the cricket players to pursue their journey.

Jeannette Christian contacted the club this month to announce the death of her father. She said it was so typical of her father to help others.

“He felt strongly about how invaluable cricket is in developing clear thinking, initiative, adaptation, discipline, grace in defeat and humbleness in triumph, apart from the obvious social aspects of the sport,” she said.

FRHPCC chairperson Ashraf Allie said Mets was able to make the UK tour a reality by kick-starting the campaign with his initial contribution on the online donation platform. He initially donated R16000 and later gave another cheque of R14000 when further financial assistance was needed.

“He told us that when he was the age of our boys and he travelled overseas, it provided him with a great perspective of what life is all about,” said Allie.

Allie said Mets had shared his journey of how cricket had played a role with his own development and life.

“The documenting of his cricketing days made us realise how important it is not to forget where we come from and why we should always give back to our communities that helped raise and develop us. For this reason, we will always honour Dr Mets.”

A trophy has also been named in his honour.

