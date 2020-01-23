This week, the Fish Rite Hanover Park Cricket Club (FRHPCC) mourned the death of their benefactor, after being informed by his daughter of his death on December 12.
The club were in need of funds to leave on a cricket tour to the UK last year after they were invited by the Arundel Castle Cricket Foundation.
There were cricket players from disadvantaged homes who were unable to afford travel costs, and after a call for help, a number of donations were received from sponsors which made the tour possible for the club in July.
Mets was one of the sponsors who made a big difference, inspiring the cricket players to pursue their journey.