Five penalties in 12 minutes and other lapses leave Dobson fuming

Hacjivah Dayimani of the Stormers takes on the challenge of Marcell Coetzee of the Bulls during their URC clash at the weekend. | BackpagePix Leighton Koopman An error-strewn horror show.

That is how Stormers head coach John Dobson described his team’s inability to get off to a good start in their north-south derby against the Bulls on Saturday. The Loftus side won 40-22 and ended a seven-match losing streak against the Stormers in fine fashion, winning with a bonus point that saw them jump to second spot on the overall URC points table. Dobson’s side will be left kicking themselves after they conceded too many penalties in the early stages of the game and failed to capitalise on the attacking entries they made into the home team’s 22m area.

The loss leaves the Stormers languishing in ninth place in the URC, with some tough opponents waiting after the break. Ahead of the game, the Stormers preached about the importance of starting well but conceded copious amounts of penalties in the first 15 minutes of the clash as the home side dominated the opening stanza. Even after fighting back to trail 19-15 going into the break, playing catch-up rugby at altitude against a strong Bulls side was always going to be a tough ask.

The Stormers almost pulled it off with a surge in the second half, but the more they chased, the more the ball bounced in favour of the home side, and players like Embrose Papier, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie only need an inch of space to hurt you. And that is what they did to the Stormers in the final minutes. Dobson lamented his side’s start and the penalties and errors that cost them early on in Pretoria. “That first half an hour was probably our worst in the URC, certainly in key areas like our discipline,” he said. “Around 12 minutes we were on five penalties. You can’t play against a team as good as the Bulls like that. I don’t know where that came from, it was remarkably poor.

“And just when we sort of clawed our way back in the game, we would do something silly. The stats in the second half were something like six 22m entries and zero points. It was an uncharacteristically ill-disciplined, almost lazy performance by us. “That one solace would be that we wanted to come back into the game, and we looked quite easy. Warrick (Gelant) was excellent, Manie (Libbok) was good, and Damian (Willemse) was good. But generally our forwards and our discipline, the line-outs (were poor). “The Bulls are a good contesting team up here. We were always going to be under pressure.”

Sti Sithole of the Stormers is tackled by Wilco Louw of the Bulls during their URC clash at the weekend. | BackpagePix The lost line-outs and countless penalties, along with the delayed start, and wet weather, counted against the Stormers’ attacking game plan, but still there were some exceptional touches by guys like Gelant, Willemse, Libbok, and wingers Ben Loader and Leolin Zas. But the Bulls’ all-round play – their backs and forwards gelled well together – took the visitors out of the contest. If it wasn’t the evergreen Marcell Coetzee and Marco van Staden spoiling quick possession at the breakdown by slowing it down, it was player-of-the-match Ruan Nortje outranking the Stormers’ jumpers in the line-outs. At the back, kicks off Papier brought territory and brilliant contesting by Arendse and Moodie. The inability to curb these players at crucial times is what killed the Stormers every time they had momentum.