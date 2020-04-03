Former Springbok twins Akhona and Odwa Ndungane place their bets on young talent

Cape Town - The Ndungane Foundation, founded by former Springbok players, twins Akhona and Odwa Ndungane, recently received a donation from South African bookmaker Hollywoodbets, enabling them to sponsor yet another talented young person.

Founded to create hope and opportunities for young South Africans from disadvantaged communities, the Ndungane Foundation awards beneficiaries placement in good schools, and covers the cost of their uniforms, boarding fees, sports gear and other essentials.

Akona Ndungane said: “Our plan was always to grow the foundation to be able to support more and more young people, and now that we have partnered with Hollywoodbets we will be able to realise that dream.”

The donation made by Hollywoodbets will result in the sponsorship of the foundation’s second beneficiary, 16-year-old Liyema Lento of Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.

“We have been extremely blessed in our life and rugby careers and now our focus has shifted to helping those who are unable to help themselves. The relationship we have with Hollywoodbets will allow us to have a wider reach and be able to change more lives than we would have on our own,” said Odwa Ndungane.