Former Springbok twins Akhona and Odwa Ndungane place their bets on young talent
Founded to create hope and opportunities for young South Africans from disadvantaged communities, the Ndungane Foundation awards beneficiaries placement in good schools, and covers the cost of their uniforms, boarding fees, sports gear and other essentials.
Akona Ndungane said: “Our plan was always to grow the foundation to be able to support more and more young people, and now that we have partnered with Hollywoodbets we will be able to realise that dream.”
The donation made by Hollywoodbets will result in the sponsorship of the foundation’s second beneficiary, 16-year-old Liyema Lento of Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape.
“We have been extremely blessed in our life and rugby careers and now our focus has shifted to helping those who are unable to help themselves. The relationship we have with Hollywoodbets will allow us to have a wider reach and be able to change more lives than we would have on our own,” said Odwa Ndungane.
The Ndungane brothers, who have been a part of the Hollywoodbets team since 2019 as official rugby brand ambassadors, have shared their excitement for young Liyema, and their hope to have more companies support the initiative to give even more talented and dedicated young people the opportunity to grow.
Hollywoodbets brand and communications manager Devin Heffer said that he admired Akhona and Odwa Ndungane for creating a platform to develop talented young players on the rugby field as well as provide them with quality education.
“We chose to support the Ndungane Foundation because we believe in backing Hollywoodbets team members who are doing good work,” said Heffer.@TheCapeArgus
Cape Argus