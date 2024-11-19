Fortuin leading left-arm spinners in domestic cricket

JOHANNESBURG - Bjorn Fortuin is leading a takeover by a group of left-arm spinning all-rounders on the South African domestic first-class circuit. Over the past weekend, there was a plethora of southpaws that made a significant impact with either bat or ball.

In Fortuin’s case, he struck his second successive century from No 8 following his 116 off 95 balls against the Titans the previous weekend. His follow-up 120 off 140 balls against North West was equally good. Elsewhere in the country, George Linde was the mainstay of the Western Province’s batting effort against the Warriors at Newlands with scores of 152 and 57.

His fellow WP teammate Kyle Simmonds also chipped in with 68, while bagging match-figures of 8/134. The Warriors' Test incumbent Senuran Muthusamy struck 55 in the same match. "I think we could always bat," Fortuin exclusively told Independent Media yesterday. "Coming up in the ranks from amateur cricket, Sen (Muthusamy) was always a batter that could bowl.

“George could always hold a bat and he has gone from strength to strength. Likewise me, I feel like we’re all coming into our own now.” Fortuin has regularly contributed with ball and bat for the Lions in white-ball cricket, which has led to him being capped in both T20I and ODI’s for the Proteas. This has fuelled the theory that Fortuin is solely a limited-overs option for the national team.

He is certainly doing his best to dispel this notion, which has not been a new phenomenon considering he was the overall CSA Domestic Cricketer of the Year last season. Fortuin is certainly relishing the opportunity to showcase his skills on all fronts. “It is nice that you’re involved in the game constantly, so having an opportunity to contribute with ball and bat keeps you engaged much better than if you fielded for 100 overs and were then rushed into opening the batting,” Fortuin said.

“It does help staying engaged in the game and keeping your mind ready. “The physical aspect is tough. I’ve had to do a lot of work over the last couple of years to keep up. I wouldn’t say I’ve also changed anything technically, but more having the belief to express myself.” Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad is due to announce his 15-man squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka later this week.

Conrad has shown a penchant for selecting all-rounders - both in the seam and spin department - in a bid to lengthen the batting order. Fortuin feels that the Proteas Test squad has adequate spin bowling cover in Keshav Maharaj and Muthusamy, especially after the latter struck his maiden Test half-century in the last match of the series in Bangladesh too, but would certainly be ready if the call came. “I do think I have some sort of a skill-set that can offer the Test side something,” he said.