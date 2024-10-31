Francis Ngannou leads PFL’s major African MMA expansion plans

African mixed martial arts athletes, coaches, fans, administrators and all involved in the sport have every reason to be excited about the latest development on the continent. Following the recent buzz around the UFC’s first trip to Africa, with a strong focus on South Africa, global superstar Francis Ngannou has revealed that PFL Africa is also set to be rolled out next year.

Independent Media contacted the Professional Fighting Championship, which confirmed a report from Canadian-American MMA journalist Ariel Helwani that one of the most popular international brands will indeed break ground in Africa next year. “We can confidently say that PFL Africa will be the first premium mixed martial arts league featuring African athletes and that events will be held across the continent,” says PFL Senior VP of Corporate Communications, Loren Mack, during an exclusive. Cameroon’s Ngannou, who was recently crowned the Super Fight Heavyweight champion of PFL after his devastating first-round TKO win over Brazil’s Renan Ferreira in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last weekend, stated that four nations – Nigeria, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Cameroon and South Africa – have been short-listed as hosts for PFL Africa.

While the brand is still “working on exact locations”, the PFL confirmed that fans can expect D-day between April and June 2025. “PFL Africa will introduce a thrilling regular season, playoffs, and championship sport-season format featuring top African fighters, with all events hosted on the continent. The newest PFL regional league will launch in the second quarter of 2025 and be available to fans across linear, digital, and mobile platforms,” Mack said.

#PFLSuperFights | #BraceForImpact pic.twitter.com/3jDimj6lpi — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 23, 2024 Mack reiterated the PFL's drive to showcase local talent and foster it for the world to see.

“A huge part of the Professional Fighters League’s commitment to our regional seasons is finding the absolute best local athletes, and giving them the biggest stage possible to showcase their talent. “We have already given athletes an opportunity to compete and secure spots in the upcoming PFL Africa events. Angola’s Shido Boris Esperanca and Cameroon’s Maxwell Djantou Nana fought in August at our PFL Playoffs event and were victorious.” Ngannou is one of the major success stories from Africa.

After making history as Cameroon and Africa’s first-ever UFC Heavyweight champion, Ngannou then signed with the PFL after dealings with the UFC went sour. He has since shot to stardom as a hybrid fighter, crossing over between MMA and boxing, taking on super fights with the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. Earlier this year, Ngannou became the first active fighter to serve on PFL’s Global Advisory board.

"Ngannou's global stature, capabilities on the continent of Africa and his strategic business relationships, combined with PFL's vision, will aim to build PFL Africa into a successful brand as PFL Africa events will be staged in key countries on the continent live in prime time to meet the major demand for premium and consistent MMA content," said the PFL.



— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2024 “I am very excited about this game-changing partnership with the Professional Fighters League,” said Ngannou. “I believe in the PFL’s ‘fighter first’ culture and global vision, including developing the sport in Africa.

“With that, I am also proud to announce that I will serve as Chairman of PFL Africa, which will be the leading MMA organisation on the continent, providing great African fighters the opportunity to compete on a global platform,” Ngannou said earlier this year. Speaking about the news of PFL Africa, African Mixed Martial Arts Confederation president Avanash Ramtohul expressed his excitement. “I feel that PFL expanding into Africa is good especially for the growth and expansion of the sport as we have a rich talent pool and passionate fan-base. Africa has produced world-class athletes, proving there’s both talent and interest in MMA. It is seen as a positive step, with the consensus that it will help put Africa further on the MMA map,” said Ramtohul.