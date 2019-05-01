THE Aqua Dolphin Swimming Club aims to form and groom teams to compete nationally and overseas.

Cape Town - Three Cape Town schools and a Mitchells Plain community organisation are in a race to produce the next swimming sensation for the 2024 Olympics. Aqua Dolphin Swimming Club, made possible by the Italian AquAzzura Foundation, has supported pupils from Bergvliet Primary, Muizenberg Primary, Kronendal Primary and Spine Road Project in Mitchells Plain with swimming lessons, funding and other water-related activities.

Through the swimming club, junior, senior and elite swimming teams will be formed and groomed to compete nationally and overseas.

Mina Barbara Manoussakis, the chief executive of AquAzzura, said: “Our mission is to increase the love of swimming among South Africans by taking the sport to people through various swimming initiatives for all age groups by creating swimming and professional training projects to allow more talent to be identified and developed at the highest level.”

Manoussakis said the foundation believed the country needed a South African champion groomed by a South African coach.

“We have enormous talent here.

“We need to uplift our programmes and become more scientific in the training approach,” she said

The foundation would fully support the teams with the help of support teams of coaches, biokineticists, physiotherapists and dieticians.

Manoussakis said AquAzzurra believed that through these projects they would be able to identify, nurture and support local swimmers from communities that had not been given the opportunity to discover swimming as a life skill.

However, the country lacked infrastructure and proper training facilities.

“Consequently, many athletes have in the past stopped their sport.”

Brandon Pulse, Bergvleit Primary’s principal, said: “We want our pupils to go from non-swimmers to internationally recognised swimmers.”

