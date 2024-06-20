Haashim Domingo: Playing style brought me to Cape Town City

FORMER Ajax Cape Town prodigy Haashim Domingo is back home after joining Cape Town City on a three-year deal this week. The technically-gifted midfielder left South Africa’s shores while still a teenager to pursue a professional career in Europe with firstly Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, before a loan spell in Norway.

He returned to South Africa in 2018/19 when he starred for three seasons at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits. It was while at the Students that Domingo caught the attention of multiple DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns, where he spent a further three seasons, winning three Premiership titles, the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup with the Brazilians, before moving to Raja Casablanca last season. Unfortunately, Domingo’s time in Morocco was an unhappy period of his career as he made just 10 Botola Pro League games under former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, but more importantly, he was involved in a legal dispute, with the Moroccan club failing to pay his wages and signing-on fee.

This forced Domingo’s manager, former Ajax Cape Town and Bafana Bafana midfielder Lance Davids, to haul Raja Casablanca to Fifa to intervene in the matter. Domingo, a devout Muslim, believes it was only his faith that helped him overcome these challenges in north Africa. “My foundation, I would say, is my faith, my family. Just having the proper mindset, just to keep going, you know,” Domingo said.

— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 18, 2024 The 28-year-old is therefore looking for a fresh start at the Citizens, and in the process help coach Eric Tinkler’s team improve on a rather timid last season. Cape Town City ended fifth in the Premiership on 45 points, behind Sundowns (73), Orlando Pirates (50), Stellenbosch FC (50) and Sekhukhune United (45). “The biggest factor would be, definitely the playing style, the identity of the club, and then also to be back in the Mother City,” he said.

“What I would like to achieve is definitely to help the club and the team be successful. From a personal perspective, goals and assists. But for me, it’s all about the team.” MAESTRO IN THE CITY! 💫🔥



