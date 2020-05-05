Cape ArgusSport
Former South African cricketer, and golf lover, Herschelle Gibbs took to twitter, sharing that in his opinion if public transport is okay, then gold should be too. Picture: herschellegibbs/Instagram

Herschelle Gibbs slated for 'if public transport is fine surely golf courses can be opened' tweet

Cape Town - Former South African cricketer, and golf lover, Herschelle Gibbs took to Twitter, sharing that in his opinion, if public transport is okay during level 4 of lockdown, then golf should be fine.

On Monday, he tweeted: "If public transport is fine surely golf courses can be opened..just no sitting around at clubhouse after the round. Better than nothing."

This comes after Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said people could walk, cycle and run between 6am and 9am, within a 5km radius of their house – as long as you wear a mask, practise social distancing and do not do so in organised groups.

“Exercise will be allowed under strict conditions. Organised sports or jogging is not allowed,” she said.

There was some concern a many people took to Sea Point Promenade when the new regulations kicked, and became trending topic on social media as they appeared to not be practicing social distancing.

Gibbs enquired what the difference was in working in office environment than playing "golf where maybe 2 or 4 people can still practice social distancing?"

When some replied that this was a "first world problem" he was complaining about, he retorted, "suggesting.. big difference".

There were many who were agreeing with his logic:

There were others who we less receptive to his suggestion, citing that it was coming from a place of "privilege":

On Tuesday morning, several arrests were made at a peaceful picket at Surfer's Corner in Muizenberg beach on Tuesday morning, where surfers demanded the government "let us back in our ocean".

The #BackintheWater campaign believes ocean sports strengthen the immune system in the fight against the coronavirus, but beaches are off-limits during Level 4 of the lockdown to prevent large gatherings.

